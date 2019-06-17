BTAP to get Rs 27bln in KP budget , mountains near Peshawar for plantation identified: Minister

Provincial Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here Monday said that Rs 27 billion would be allocated for second phase of Billion Trees Afforestation project (BTAP) in KP budget 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here Monday said that Rs 27 billion would be allocated for second phase of Billion Trees Afforestation project (BTAP) in KP budget 2019-20.

He said Rs13.5 billion each would be shared by Federal and Provincial Governments for 10 BTAP, adding this globally recognized project has been extended to tribal districts of erstwhile Fata for the first time to bring its vast land under forestry cover to offset the challenges of global warming and climate change.

Under 10 BTAP, he said, one billion saplings would be planted in Khyber Pakthunkhwa over a period of five years, saying so far 6.5 million saplings were sown through forests enclosures.

The Minister said forests nurseries were raised on 600,000 hectares that would be planted during monsoon season.

Officials in KP Forest Department told APP that first phase of BTAP had remained highly successful as under this project one billion and 18 crores saplings including 600 million plants were planted through enclosures over an area of 306,983 hectares and 200 million through man-made plantations in 263,213 hectares besides about 180 million saplings in 593,292 hacteres with help of farm forestry, registering overall all increase of 6.3pc in total forest area of the province.

KP Forest Department has planted around 3.2 million plants in Garhi Chandan Peshawar at an area of 32,000 hectares (60,000 kanals) in the first phase of BTAP.

Peshawar has got 'Changa Manga' like mega forest at Gari Chandan where 3.2 million saplings were raised under BTAP, making positive impact on overall weather of the area. Similar forests were also raised in DI Khan where millions of plants were raised on Chashma Road.

Before BTAP, KP's forest total area was only 20.3 percent, which was enhanced to record 26.6 percent in 2018 due to whopping plantation made by the KP Forest Department with help of stakeholders, NGOs, public and private departments and educational institutes over last five years.

BTAP is the world's fourth biggest plantation drive in KP, after China, India, and Ethiopia and was also recognized by Asian Protected Area Partnership, World Economic Forum, Conference of Parties (COP-21), WWF and IUCN.

Keeping in view of successful completion of BTAP in KP, the Federal Government has launched Plant for Pakistan Program in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan under which 10 billion saplings would be planted in the country including one billion in Khyber Pakthunkhwa during next five years.

The Minister said surrounding mountains near Peshawar were identified for new plantations that would add beauty of the walled city besides counterbalancing effects of climate change and global warming in the region.

He said Forest Department would carry out special plantation campaigns on barren 'Basheywali Mountain near Hayatabad Peshawar under BTAP to make it lush green besides making it a tourist resort to attract foreign and domestic tourists.

Ishtiaq Urmar said an inclusive strategy had been chalked out under which soil would be thrown and spread on the said mountain before afforestration.

The Minister clarified that scorching heat and throwing of half- burned cigarettes often cause fire in jungle due to increase of grass and urged people to avoid such unsocial practice during visit to forest areas and play responsible role to protect green gold for future generation.