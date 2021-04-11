UrduPoint.com
BTAP To Increase Forest-covered Area By 6.03%, Says KP Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Environment and Wildlife, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP) is successfully continued and added that its completion will increase forest covered area by 6.03% and generate employment opportunities for youth.

Addressing a function here on Sunday, the provincial minister said that beside BTAP, other recreational facilities including promotion of tourism and promotion of forests beautiful parks also being constructed. Beside, officers of forests and wildlife, representatives of Kohistan and Chitral Trophy Hunting also attended the function.

On this occasion, the representatives of trophy hunting while highlighting their problems termed the provision of alternative source of fuel for the forests growing areas inevitable to arrest deforestation and protect forests.

They also complaint about delay in the payment of amounts in head of trophy hunting and added that early release of the fund can meet their needs. They assured the provincial minister for extending full cooperation to provincial government in protection of forests like natural resource and wildlife.

The provincial minister while issuing directives for immediate resolution of their problems and added that the local residents of Kohistan and Chitral are taking keen interest in efforts for the promotion of forests and wildlife and their efforts for the plantation of fruit-bearing trees in the area is highly commendable.

