BTBU-ECOSF JTC to hold training program on 'Powering Belt and Road - Li-ion Batteries'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :BTBU–ECOSF Joint Training Center will host its sixth training programme titled "Powering Belt and Road – Lithium – ion batteries" on September 28 to guide entrepreneurs on manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage.

According to an official of ECOSF, the objective behind this training was to bring China's extensive expertise and best practices to help guide entrepreneurs to develop a regional lithium-ion battery manufacturing value chain that would create equitable clean-energy and hi-tech jobs in the Belt and Road (B&R) countries, while mitigating climate change impacts.

Energy storage market was on rise across the world. Every company, new or old, that was in the field of renewable or electric vehicles, was looking for even more reliable and affordable storage technology, the official said.

The battery energy storage provided several valuable services and advantages in stationary, renewable grid services and electric mobility, he said.

He said that in stationary storage and renewable grid service battery energy storage provided for frequency regulation, peak shaving as well as mitigating the fluctuations in generation from variability in renewable sources.

"Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries today are poised to become the preferred choice for many applications across the electric mobility, grid storage and consumer electronics.

"This is because of inherent characteristics of the Li-ion batteries, which last longer and recharge faster, saving time, saving money, being more productive and reducing risk throughout the life cycle," he said.

Hence, he said, the Li-ion batteries were key to achieving net-zero carbon emissions in transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics for the Belt and Road and the ECO member countries.

The Joint Training Centre fully recognized the fact that China had been the world's largest lithium battery consumer market for five consecutive years.

In 2021, the global Li-ion battery market reached 545 GWh, and China accounted for more than half of the total. Increasing demand for new energy vehicles was one of the main factors contributing to the recent surge in China's lithium battery industry.

By the end of 2021, China's power battery production capacity accounted for about 70% of the global total. Additionally, six of the top 10 lithium battery manufacturers in the world were from China.

He said, "In this backdrop, this training program will seek to understand and learn from China's expertise and capabilities about viable options for creating a strong Li-ion manufacturing based in the B&R region, showcase the best practices, success stories, and barriers on implementation of policies and programmes promoting low carbon development, and match the potential cooperation among BRI counties in Li-ion battery production."The interested participants can register at http://www.ecosf.org/signup.aspx till September 26.