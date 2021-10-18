BTCE organizes three-day workshops for directors of technical colleges

UrduPoint.com

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Technical and Commerce education (BTCE) Monday organized a three-day workshop in Abbottabad where the directors of technology and commerce colleges across the province participated.

The purpose of the workshop was to provide awareness to the concerned staff members on the growing number of new sports, sports rules and regulations.

Addressing the workshop, Director TEVTA Nazir Khan said that sportsmen are always healthy, we are ready to promote sports activities in technical colleges while the government is taking measures to increase the sports funds of technical colleges.

Momin Khan, Director Physical Education BTCE, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the promotion of sports in technical and commerce colleges is very important for the students.

It is very important to motivate the students so that they can participate in the extra-curricular activities co-curricular activities, adding he said.

The Director BTCE said that the Director of Physical Education of colleges across the country will provide awareness regarding modern games.

He said that the three-day-long workshop for the directors of the colleges is the first step to promote sports in technical colleges and provide maximum facilities to the players. Momin Khan said that over time various sports are increasing and to provide information to the Director Physical Education about new rules and regulations of sports.

