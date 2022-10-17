BTS confirms military enlistment, plans to regroup in 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Just when BTS ARMY were still reminiscing over the Busan Concert, Hybe announced military enlistment plans of BTS leaving the fans in dilemma.

Grammy nominated stars and most popular boyband in the world, BTS will now fulfill their compulsory military service as part of their national service requirement, starting from the oldest member Jin followed by all six members RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V.

As earlier announced during Busan Concert, BTS Jin revealed the release plan of his Solo Album after which he will undergo the military enlistment, becoming the 1st member from the group to do so.

The announcement came right after the concert, as official Music Agency BigHit shared the details with all the fans via official Account.

"BigHit Music is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's a perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," wrote the agency.

"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," stated the agency while sharing a detailed plan about future prospects.

All able-bodied men in South Korea are obligated to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. Since the announcement of the news, armys (bts fandom) all around the world shared mix reaction over the social media platforms where some were happy for them to serve their country, many were feeling sad due to the long wait till their regrouping in 2025.