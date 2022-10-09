UrduPoint.com

BTS Dominates The Awards Shows Yet Again, Bags All 7 Awards At TMA

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

BTS Dominates the awards shows yet again, Bags all 7 awards at TMA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Keeping up the world domination through their heart melting performances & amazing music, BTS aka Bangtan Boys yet again set the pace high for the music industry as they swept seven awards at 'The Fact Music Awards' 2022.

'The Fact Music Awards' are presented every year, in order to recognize the contributions of music groups regarding the promotion of Korean culture & music.

Aired on October 08,2022, TMA finally organized in-person event this year after an end to the covid 19 restrictions.

As much as the fans were hyped up about the enthralling performance of their favorite group, Armys (bts fandom) were all excited to watch BTS taking every award to home for which they were nominated.

Leaving behind every popular name of the music industry, Global sensation and one of the most loved artists of the century, BTS took the center stage when they won total seven awards during the night including six group awards and one individual award won by BTS member SeokJin.

The two-times Grammy nominated boy-band won, Artist of the Year, Idol+ Popularity, Fan N Star Most Voted Singer, Fan N Star Choice Singer, Global Fan N Star (Daesang) and Fan N Star Choice Individual (Jin).

Till now, the seven wonder boys aka Bangtan boys have won the biggest award of the night 'Daesang' (the grand prize) for 5 consecutive years at TMA.

Related Topics

Century World Music October Event All Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

41 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

57 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.