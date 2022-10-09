BTS Dominates the awards shows yet again, Bags all 7 awards at TMA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Keeping up the world domination through their heart melting performances & amazing music, BTS aka Bangtan Boys yet again set the pace high for the music industry as they swept seven awards at 'The Fact Music Awards' 2022.

'The Fact Music Awards' are presented every year, in order to recognize the contributions of music groups regarding the promotion of Korean culture & music.

Aired on October 08,2022, TMA finally organized in-person event this year after an end to the covid 19 restrictions.

As much as the fans were hyped up about the enthralling performance of their favorite group, Armys (bts fandom) were all excited to watch BTS taking every award to home for which they were nominated.

Leaving behind every popular name of the music industry, Global sensation and one of the most loved artists of the century, BTS took the center stage when they won total seven awards during the night including six group awards and one individual award won by BTS member SeokJin.

The two-times Grammy nominated boy-band won, Artist of the Year, Idol+ Popularity, Fan N Star Most Voted Singer, Fan N Star Choice Singer, Global Fan N Star (Daesang) and Fan N Star Choice Individual (Jin).

Till now, the seven wonder boys aka Bangtan boys have won the biggest award of the night 'Daesang' (the grand prize) for 5 consecutive years at TMA.