UrduPoint.com

BTS J-hope Bids Farewell Ahead Of Military Enlistment With "On The Street"

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BTS J-hope bids farewell ahead of military enlistment with "On the Street"

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Presenting his artistic roots in street dance & music, J-hope is fluttering the hearts of global fans with his masterpiece 'On the Street' released this Friday.

Right after the announcement of his upcoming military enlistment which is mandatory for every male in South Korea, the rapper released his dream collab with "J.Cole" wishing the final bid to all his fans until his comeback.

Hitting straight to the soul, 'On the Street' is a track that, in an artistic manner, captures the warmth, peace, and hope of everyday life.

Featuring his longtime music inspiration J. Cole, J-hope aka Jung hoseok made the fans emotional by following the same trail as his elder Jin who enlisted in the military months ago, after doing his dream collaboration with famous music sensation Coldplay.

Reacting to the official music video, fans started showering the singer with immense praise & love while many showed support for his speedy completion of military service tenure.

"I loved it and felt very relaxed listening to this song. It is definitely a gem of a song, excellent work by J-hope," commented a fan under the official MV.

"The song is really amazing. No matter how many words I run out of, I describe it J-hope. We will wait for your return," stated another fan extending his support for the artist.

Related Topics

Music Male Same South Korea All Love

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

30 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

38 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.