BTS J-hope bids farewell ahead of military enlistment with "On the Street"

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Presenting his artistic roots in street dance & music, J-hope is fluttering the hearts of global fans with his masterpiece 'On the Street' released this Friday.

Right after the announcement of his upcoming military enlistment which is mandatory for every male in South Korea, the rapper released his dream collab with "J.Cole" wishing the final bid to all his fans until his comeback.

Hitting straight to the soul, 'On the Street' is a track that, in an artistic manner, captures the warmth, peace, and hope of everyday life.

Featuring his longtime music inspiration J. Cole, J-hope aka Jung hoseok made the fans emotional by following the same trail as his elder Jin who enlisted in the military months ago, after doing his dream collaboration with famous music sensation Coldplay.

Reacting to the official music video, fans started showering the singer with immense praise & love while many showed support for his speedy completion of military service tenure.

"I loved it and felt very relaxed listening to this song. It is definitely a gem of a song, excellent work by J-hope," commented a fan under the official MV.

"The song is really amazing. No matter how many words I run out of, I describe it J-hope. We will wait for your return," stated another fan extending his support for the artist.