BTS J-Hope brings the heat, drops fiery MV 'Arson' from 'Jack in the Box'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :On 15 July, 2022 J-hope released his most anticipated music video Arson from his 1st solo album Jack in the box, revealing a new dark yet thrilling side of himself.

The 28-year-old performer named as sunshine of the most popular group BTS has rather decided to show a twisted side of himself through his solo album. The music video of latest single Arson reflects him as a 'fireman of chaos' with so much passion and fire accumulated, burning with anguish and aspirations in the face of choices ahead.

While talking to rolling stone, J-hope (born Jung Hoseok) revealed the true meaning behind the songs he has worked on in the album.

"Jack in the Box is filled only with things I personally wanted to do. The jack-in-the-box concept is actually tied heavily into my stage name, so I think I've always had the idea in my back pocket. I've always felt the need to unveil music tied to jack in the box thematically for a long time. Pandora's box is also an analogy for my name," responded J-hope while answering to the question related to the concept of the album.

"While being part of BTS for 10 years, I've experienced a lot. From that standpoint, of course there are stories I want to tell, and I have realized that it could be tough to tell some of these stories through music with the existing image and vibe of J-Hope.

I felt the need to show some of my darker aspects and I think I really wanted to do something like this. I wanted people to realize that J-Hope isn't limited to bright things. He can do these concepts and has a wide spectrum. I wanted to call attention to this ability by challenging myself," the artist further added.

Hailed as 'Work of Art' fans have come up with immense support for the 1st solo project of BTS member.

'So, we finally saw the other side of J-hope. I really like it, he just brilliantly showed it," shared a fan in the comment section of official MV.

"Hoseok burned everything. He kept so much in himself and was finally able to convey it," wrote another fan while praising the artist.

"The is the best. You are amazing Hobie. I am so proud of you. Song of the year I found. I am going to listen and stream the album," praised another fan.

Earlier the rapper had released his 1st solo track 'More' from the album Jack in box which has total 10 tracks including Arson, Future, Safety Zone & Pandora box.