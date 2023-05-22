UrduPoint.com

BTS Taehyung Makes Waves Ahead Of Cannes 2023 Debut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Making the statement official via his instragram account, BTS V has confirmed his debut appearance at Cannes this year.

The visual king and acclaimed singer from globally renowned kpop band BTS, Taehyung is considered as the sold out king & head turner in the fashion industry due to his amazing charismatic personality along with powerful vocals.

For so long, fans were anticipating the official debut of whole seven members of the group at Cannes due to their global power in the industry which is why the news of Taehyung's appearance made social media users dive into the pool of excitement & immense happiness.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Sweet Night singer posted the insta story containing the official invitation from the famous Fashion Brand Celine Paris for which the singer is associated with as a global ambassador, thus confirming his Cannes appearance.

Meanwhile Armys (bts fandom) are also busy capturing fun moments around the world during 1st Solo tour of another member & rapper of the group BTS Suga aka August D.

