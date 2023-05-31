UrduPoint.com

'BTS' To Mark 10th Anniversary With New Song 'Take Two'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The new digital song titled 'Take Two' by the music group 'BTS' will be released on June 09 (Friday) at 1 PM (KST), to mark the 10th anniversary of the music gang, the official music agency 'Big Hit' announced here on Wednesday.

Having a global fan following including many top singers & other artists namely John Cena, Becky G, Halsey & more who also adore the seven members music group, 'BTS' has always been in the news for something big and trendy for their fans.

Apart from making great music, they have been acclaimed as Influencers of positive change around the world which is why they have been ambassadors for the United Nations (UN) campaigns along with appearing as a special presidential envoy of Korean Culture on behalf of their country at the special session of UN General Assembly.

Recently, the group has been on their solo journey while two of the members J-hope & Seokjin are serving in the military as the compulsory military enlistment which every South Korean male has to fulfill during his life due to this fans have been missing their group activities and group music.

The upcoming song titled 'Take Two' is said to be a gift for the army, for their endless support and love towards 'BTS' which has made the group continue their musical journey for a decade and is considered a great & hard achieve the mark in the K-pop world.

Shared via an official announcement from Big Hit, the company stated, "To celebrate their 10th anniversary, "BTS' will release the digital single 'Take Two' this June in which all seven members of this music gang participated and will appear onscreen together. The song conveys their appreciation toward the army for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you." It also added, "We sincerely express our gratitude to the army for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for 'BTS', and we hope that 'Take-Two' will become a precious gift from 'BTS' to you all."'BTS' celebrates the event each year by releasing brand-new content and giving fans surprises.

