BTS to return with another season of 'The BTS Recipe'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :After smashing the stage with their 'PTD: LAS VEGAS' BTS is all set to make a comeback with their cooking show 'The BTS Recipe'.

Just days after announcing the release date of their next album, Grammy nominated superstars BTS made another surprising announcement for all the Armys (BTS fans) with the comeback of their cooking educational program.

The entertainment agency HYBE shared this amazing news with all the BTS fans via their official social media handles.

"The_BTS_Recipe_in_KOREAN 2022 Next Recipe? This is a dish Koreans often take for lunch when going on a trip or having a picnic.

April 20, 11AM (KST) COMING SOON," shared HYBE EDU via twitter handle along with a video teaser of the show.

"It's easy to grab with one hand and eat as a simple meal, too. What might this dish be?" The teaser promises that the answer will be dropped at 10 p.m. ET.

This is the second season in which 'BUTTER' hit-makers will be hopping back in to the kitchen in an effort to share Korean culture and language around the world.