UrduPoint.com

BTS Unveils Schedule For Upcoming Album 'Proof', Plans A Mystery Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 10:50 AM

BTS unveils schedule for upcoming Album 'Proof', plans a Mystery Release

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Record-breaking South Korean group BTS has finally unveiled the most awaited schedule of their new album 'Proof' along with a surprise disclosure of the lead single title named 'Yet To Come'.

Globally acclaimed music group of seven talented artists BTS has always delivered energetic yet inspiring songs for their fans and now they have prepared a special anthology album which is set to release on June 10, 2022, as their 9th-anniversary special.

To maximize the excitement for their fans, BTS has just dropped the schedule for their album proof according to which the month of May will be filled with the blast of non-stop music and fun.

According to the official Twitter handle of music agency Big Hit, the detailed schedule of the Proof album will roll out from May 09, 2022.

The official 'Track List' will be released between May 09 and May 11. The Concept Photo reveals of 'Proof' & 'Door' will be held between May 28 & June 02.

On top of that the official MV teaser of the lead single 'Yet To Come' will be on-aired on June 08 while the official music video will hit the screens on June 10.

Along with this, fans will be able to witness a special 'Mystery Release' on June 07, 2022.

According to BTS, their new album is proof of their hard work & the strong bond between the group and their fans which has made possible all the unlimited achievements and success till now.

Related Topics

Music Twitter Lead North Korea May June All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

10 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

10 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

10 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.