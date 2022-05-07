BTS unveils schedule for upcoming Album 'Proof', plans a Mystery Release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Record-breaking South Korean group BTS has finally unveiled the most awaited schedule of their new album 'Proof' along with a surprise disclosure of the lead single title named 'Yet To Come'.

Globally acclaimed music group of seven talented artists BTS has always delivered energetic yet inspiring songs for their fans and now they have prepared a special anthology album which is set to release on June 10, 2022, as their 9th-anniversary special.

To maximize the excitement for their fans, BTS has just dropped the schedule for their album proof according to which the month of May will be filled with the blast of non-stop music and fun.

According to the official Twitter handle of music agency Big Hit, the detailed schedule of the Proof album will roll out from May 09, 2022.

The official 'Track List' will be released between May 09 and May 11. The Concept Photo reveals of 'Proof' & 'Door' will be held between May 28 & June 02.

On top of that the official MV teaser of the lead single 'Yet To Come' will be on-aired on June 08 while the official music video will hit the screens on June 10.

Along with this, fans will be able to witness a special 'Mystery Release' on June 07, 2022.

According to BTS, their new album is proof of their hard work & the strong bond between the group and their fans which has made possible all the unlimited achievements and success till now.