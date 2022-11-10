BTTN celebrates 145th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :An in-house seminar was organized at Balochistan Think Tank Network to celebrate the 145th birth anniversary of the renowned Political Philosopher and Scholar, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), Mr. Asadullah Raisani, Mr. Ajmal Khan, Mr. Sikandar Azam Khan, and Mr. Muneeb-ur-Rahman were main speakers of the seminar.

The Head of BTTN, Brig Gul, made the opening remarks. He went on to highlight the fact that had it not been for the vision of Iqbal and his untiring belief in the greatness of the Muslim Ummah, the concept of Pakistan would not have become a physical reality. His staunch support of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, even under despairing circumstances, were the flame that inspired millions. Iqbal produced a concrete image of the Ummah in the minds of the Muslims of India and proved an effective counter to the divide and rule policy of the British colonizers. Iqbal's poetry and philosophy was also crucial in saving the Muslims of the dire fate and suffering which awaited them had they not achieved independence.

Speaking in the seminar, Mr. Asadullah Raisani, addressed the audience about "Scholarly contributions of Iqbal". Most of Iqbal's ideas were generated from the Quran, he said. Iqbal was also a key figure in instilling the notion of a 'Reconstruction' of Islamic Political Thought. Iqbal was a firm believer of keeping up with the era. As such, he proposed for an "Islamic Renaissance" that would, once again, bring Muslim intellectuals at par with their Western counterparts.

Ajmal Khan, spoke on the topic of "Strong and powerful lessons from Iqbal's poetry"..Ajmal elucidated the fact that Iqbal's ideas and concepts acted as agents of revival for both the Muslim's ideology and the urdu language. His ideas on Self-respect, on being a good human and beneficial to others, and of dreaming big were inspiring factors in waking up the Muslims from their deep slumber induced after their fall as rulers on the arrival of the British.

But Iqbal was also a misunderstood man, as it is with all great men of their era. He was many times termed as a heretic by the orthodoxy. But it was his radical nature that made him into the unique symbol that he is today.

Mr. Sikandar Azam spoke on the title "Iqbal's poetry, philosophical and political life". According to him, Iqbal was a poet and political thinker par excellence. His poetry stressed on Muslims to regain their confidence and belief in themselves. Iqbal's philosophy had aspects of spiritualism, mysticism and Islamic revival. He negated many aspects of modern western philosophy and way of life. He emphasized on the extraordinary role of Iqbal's 1938 speech in Allahabad that provided Muslims of India with a blueprint to an independent state.

Mr. Muneeb-ur-Rahman, the final speaker of the seminar, spoke on the topic of "Iqbal's Pakistan; an inspiration for Pakistanis today". The speaker highlighted that Iqbal's words inspires Muslims and general readers to this day. Iqbal's writings were so filled with optimism, hope, courage, and inspiration that the ideal picture of a Pakistan is always termed as "Iqbal's Pakistan". Iqbal's analogy of the 'Eagle' in many of his poetic pieces keeps on constantly inspiring the youth of the nation to look beyond the clouds and fly into soaring heights of excellence. He espoused Independence, dignity and self-respect. He urged the Muslims of his time to possess high ideals and follow them up with action. His was an attempt to initiate self-confidence and reliance in the Muslims, to challenge the youth to realize their potential. Iqbal's Muslim hero was a man of action who wasn't absorbed in the worldly life.

Finally, Iqbal's famous Shikwa Jawab e Shikwa was played through narration by Zia Mohiddin and the seminar was concluded following a Q&A session where relevant questions and comments were addressed.