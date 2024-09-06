BTTN commemorates Defence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) In a solemn and patriotic ceremony, the Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) celebrated Defence Day on Friday, honoring the heroes of the 1965 war and reflecting on the challenges of national security in contemporary times.

The day serves as a tribute to the brave soldiers and citizens who successfully defended Pakistan against an offensive from a much larger adversary during the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

The event began with a tribute to the fallen and the recognition of the unparalleled bravery of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, who, together with the nation's unwavering support, blunted the aggression of a military force seven times larger.

Defence Day remains a powerful reminder of the shared sacrifice made by both the military and civilians to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Pakistan.

In his concluding remarks, Brigadier Agha Ahmad Gul (R), head of BTTN, offered his reflections on the historical events of the 1965 war. He reiterated that Defence Day is not only about commemorating the past, but also about preparing for the future.

He highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifices made while also focusing on building a stronger, more secure Pakistan in the face of modern-day threats.

The speakers for the event delivered profound insights on various aspects of the 1965 war and the present-day security landscape.

Shah Meer initiated the discussions with a presentation on the "Genesis of Defence Day, September 1965," providing historical context for the war and the events that led to the outbreak of hostilities.

He emphasized the strategic challenges faced by Pakistan at that time and highlighted the leadership and morale that turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor. Ms. Sadia Zahra followed with a detailed narrative on the "Events and End results of 6th September 1965."

She recounted key battles, the courage displayed by Pakistani forces, and how the nation rallied behind its defenders.

Her presentation underscored the significance of unity and resilience during moments of national crisis.

Muhammad Usama Khalid shifted the focus to the future by addressing the "Emerging Technologies and Their Implications in South Asia."

He discussed the evolving nature of warfare, where conventional battles are increasingly supplemented by cyber threats, drone technology, and AI-driven systems.

He explored how these advancements are reshaping the strategic landscape in South Asia and what Pakistan must do to maintain its defense capabilities.

Attaullah drew the “Lessons from Defence Day" and reflecting on how these lessons could help Pakistan prepare for future challenges.

He discussed the importance of staying vigilant, maintaining national unity, and continuously upgrading defense technologies to safeguard the nation's future.

The event concluded with a pledge by all attendees to stand united as a nation and continue supporting the Armed Forces in ensuring Pakistan’s sovereignty and security in the years to come.