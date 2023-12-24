(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) conducted an in-house parliamentary-style debate at its Conference Hall to commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A press release issued here on Sunday, the debate, held in honour of the visionary leader, focused on the topic, "Is today's Pakistan a Depiction of Jinnah's Vision?"

The event was chaired by Aadersh Hamza, Associate Director of BTTN. The two debating teams comprised BTTN’s Research Officers and Research Assistants. The proposition and opposition teams presented their perspectives on the current state of Pakistan about Quaid's vision.

The jury panel consisted of Executive Director Dr. Zafar Khan, Research Director Dr. Maria Malik, and Associate Director Hananah Zarrar

The chair outlined the characteristics and rules of the debate, introducing both teams as the proposition and opposition, respectively.

The first member of the proposition team Ajmal Khan initiated the arguments by emphasizing the economic advancements Pakistan has achieved.

Asadullah Raisani highlighted the role of nuclear security as a crucial component of Jinnah's vision for Pakistan’s sovereignty. Ali discussed Pakistan's resilience despite challenging geographical and political conditions.

Sadia Zahra highlighted the struggles of religious minorities.

Musavir Hameed discussed gender inequality, and Usama Khalid highlighted high poverty rates and youth unemployment in Pakistan.

Both teams engaged in a quality debate, contributing significantly to the purpose of the event.

The jury, evaluating factors such as factual data, style, critical thinking and time management, declared the result in favour of the Proposition Team hence accepting the resolution “Today`s Pakistan is a Depiction of Jinnah`s Vision." Team - I emerged as the winning team.

The winning team received appreciative prizes from the Executive Director. The session concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony for celebrations of Quaid Day as well as Christmas.