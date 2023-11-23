Open Menu

BTTN Contribution To PAP's 24th Annual Conference On Family Planning Held

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) joined forces with the Pakistan Association of Pakistan (PAP) in their collaborative participation during the 24th Annual Conference held at Forman Christian University, Lahore, on November 21-22.

Headed by Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), the BTTN delegation, including Director Research Dr Maria Malik, Associate Director Aadersh Hamza, and Fahad Abrar, showcased their engagement. Two researchers, Muneeb Ur Rahman and Manahil Bazai, presented their insightful research through poster presentations, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

Muneeb’s research on the title of ‘The Quest for Desired Proportion of Children and Its Impact on Family Planning’ suggests that although policies that are aimed at reducing family size are essential, more focus should be on the policies that could empower women and reduce the desire and race for a male child.

Manahil’s research title ‘Women’s Autonomy and Inclusiveness in Decision Making for Family Planning: A Case Study of Quetta’ contributes to the existing literature by exploring the extent of women's autonomy in the conservative society of Quetta.

In addition, it also highlighted significant factors that affect this autonomy with education being the Primary contributor.

The two-day conference, on the theme of 'Healthy Families and Communities in a Changing Society: The Role of Family Planning,' featured four plenary and six technical sessions addressing various aspects of the main theme.

Findings and discussions encompassed the success stories of nations like Türkiye, Iran, Bangladesh, and Nepal in reducing population growth, the critical ingredients for effective family planning, and challenges hindering progress, including the imposition of a 17% sales tax on contraceptives.

Key insights also touched upon the macro issues of the population, emphasizing the need for a collective commitment to chosen schemes addressing the population crisis.

The positive steps taken, such as the CCI plan of action after the 2017 census, were acknowledged, yet challenges in implementation and the lack of political will were highlighted.

The conference brought to light a compelling narrative surrounding family planning, religious beliefs, and societal misconceptions. Recommendations emphasized the role of government over NGOs, the importance of diverse family planning indicators, and the need for male education and involvement in supporting women.

The pressing issue of overpopulation, linked to poverty and other societal challenges, underscored the call to make family planning a national priority with substantial budget allocations. It was also stressed that the current population growth rate of 2.5 percent should be reduced to 2 percent.

The sessions extended beyond family planning to address societal taboos around sexual health, advocating for open conversations and destigmatizing discussions. The Conference was attended by technocrats, politicians, policy makers, NGO sector, students, academics, media celebrities and people from other walks of life.

More Stories From Pakistan