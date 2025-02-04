BTTN holds in-house seminar on Kashmir Day to be observed on Feb 5

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized an in-house seminar titled “The Kashmir Crisis: Understanding the Genesis and Contemporary Challenges” in observance of Kashmir Day on Tuesday.

Kashmir Day, observed annually on February 5, marks Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people and highlights their struggle for self-determination.

The speakers discussed key aspects of the origins of the Kashmir dispute, India’s unilateral revocation of Article 370, India’s State-led demographic changes in IIOJK, and legal avenues for justice under international law.

The seminar was moderated by Mr. Musavir Hameed, Research officer at BTTN and was attended by BTTN’s Faculty of Research. Ms. Sadaf Nadeem highlighted the “The Genesis of the Kashmir Issue” and examined the origins of the dispute since 1947.

She also highlighted the role of the United Nations in the unresolved status of Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Shah Meer analyzed “India’s Unilateral Changes to Kashmir’s Status” and the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and its implications on international agreements and UN Resolutions pertaining to IIOJK.

Mr. Alamgir Gul discussed “India’s State-led Demographic Engineering” and its efforts to alter Kashmir’s demographic composition and its impact on the region’s political and cultural identity.

Mr. Naseem Sabzal explored the legal avenues and international advocacy for the people of Kashmir including potential recourse through the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Dr. Zafar Khan, Executive Director of BTTN, in his concluding remarks, emphasized the need for sustained global advocacy, diplomatic engagement, and adherence to UN Resolutions to ensure a just resolution for the people of Kashmir.

The seminar reinforced BTTN’s commitment to fostering informed dialogue on pressing international issues and promoting regional stability through academic discourse.