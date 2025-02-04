BTTN Holds In-house Seminar On Kashmir Day To Be Observed On Feb 5
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized an in-house seminar titled “The Kashmir Crisis: Understanding the Genesis and Contemporary Challenges” in observance of Kashmir Day on Tuesday.
Kashmir Day, observed annually on February 5, marks Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people and highlights their struggle for self-determination.
The speakers discussed key aspects of the origins of the Kashmir dispute, India’s unilateral revocation of Article 370, India’s State-led demographic changes in IIOJK, and legal avenues for justice under international law.
The seminar was moderated by Mr. Musavir Hameed, Research officer at BTTN and was attended by BTTN’s Faculty of Research. Ms. Sadaf Nadeem highlighted the “The Genesis of the Kashmir Issue” and examined the origins of the dispute since 1947.
She also highlighted the role of the United Nations in the unresolved status of Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Shah Meer analyzed “India’s Unilateral Changes to Kashmir’s Status” and the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and its implications on international agreements and UN Resolutions pertaining to IIOJK.
Mr. Alamgir Gul discussed “India’s State-led Demographic Engineering” and its efforts to alter Kashmir’s demographic composition and its impact on the region’s political and cultural identity.
Mr. Naseem Sabzal explored the legal avenues and international advocacy for the people of Kashmir including potential recourse through the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Dr. Zafar Khan, Executive Director of BTTN, in his concluding remarks, emphasized the need for sustained global advocacy, diplomatic engagement, and adherence to UN Resolutions to ensure a just resolution for the people of Kashmir.
The seminar reinforced BTTN’s commitment to fostering informed dialogue on pressing international issues and promoting regional stability through academic discourse.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SEPCO Cracks Down on power thieves in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Man dies in road accident1 minute ago
-
Zahir Shah presides over meeting on proposed restructuring of Food Dept1 minute ago
-
Central Muslim Women League stages rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
Transfers, postings in KP bureaucracy2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s unwavering support keeps Kashmir cause alive: Mushtaq Hussain2 minutes ago
-
BTTN holds in-house seminar on Kashmir Day to be observed on Feb 52 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes Kashmir solidarity walk2 minutes ago
-
Azma accuses global organisations of ignoring Kashmir crisis, demands stronger action2 minutes ago
-
JI to observe Kashmir Solidarity day across the province21 minutes ago
-
Polio drive reviewed21 minutes ago
-
One more accused held in Jatli girl’s poisoning cases21 minutes ago