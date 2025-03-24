BTTN holds in-house seminar on Pakistan Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized an in-house seminar to commemorate Pakistan Day, reflecting on the theme "Pakistan – Ideals, Realities, and Contemporary Challenges." The event brought together speakers and participants for critical discussions on Pakistan’s founding vision, its current socio-political landscape, and the challenges shaping its future.

Summra Hamid, a Research Officer, explored the pluralistic ideals envisioned in the Lahore Resolution. Shahzadi Irum, a Research Assistant, reaffirmed the enduring relevance of the Two-Nation Theory.

She argued that the struggle for Pakistan was not just about territorial separation but also about justice, identity, and freedom. Atta Ullah, a Research Assistant, discussed the economic disparities faced by Muslims in pre-partition India. This economic and social inequality, he explained, fueled the demand for a separate system that would guarantee their rights and socio-economic uplift. Nomeen Kassi, a Research Assistant, emphasized that the Lahore Resolution laid the foundation for Pakistan’s independence and self-determination.

She stressed that Pakistan must strike a balance in its global alliances while ensuring national autonomy to uphold its founding vision.

Prof Dr Zafar Khan, Executive Director BTTN, highlighted the conceptual essentials of the Pakistan Resolution and their relevance today.

He stated that the Resolution encourages bold steps in countering terrorism, managing borders with Iran and Afghanistan, and safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against India.

He further emphasized the need for Pakistan to develop as a seafaring nation, securing its maritime interests. Additionally, he emphasized that the Resolution teaches religious tolerance, socio-economic development, democratic governance, and political stability in alignment with international principles.

As we commemorate Pakistan Day in 2025, we should reaffirm our national commitment to overcoming the complexities of our time.

BTTN continues its academic mission for fostering informed dialogue on key national issues, contributing to policy discussions that shape Pakistan’s trajectory.