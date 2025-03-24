BTTN Holds In-house Seminar On Pakistan Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized an in-house seminar to commemorate Pakistan Day, reflecting on the theme "Pakistan – Ideals, Realities, and Contemporary Challenges." The event brought together speakers and participants for critical discussions on Pakistan’s founding vision, its current socio-political landscape, and the challenges shaping its future.
Summra Hamid, a Research Officer, explored the pluralistic ideals envisioned in the Lahore Resolution. Shahzadi Irum, a Research Assistant, reaffirmed the enduring relevance of the Two-Nation Theory.
She argued that the struggle for Pakistan was not just about territorial separation but also about justice, identity, and freedom. Atta Ullah, a Research Assistant, discussed the economic disparities faced by Muslims in pre-partition India. This economic and social inequality, he explained, fueled the demand for a separate system that would guarantee their rights and socio-economic uplift. Nomeen Kassi, a Research Assistant, emphasized that the Lahore Resolution laid the foundation for Pakistan’s independence and self-determination.
She stressed that Pakistan must strike a balance in its global alliances while ensuring national autonomy to uphold its founding vision.
Prof Dr Zafar Khan, Executive Director BTTN, highlighted the conceptual essentials of the Pakistan Resolution and their relevance today.
He stated that the Resolution encourages bold steps in countering terrorism, managing borders with Iran and Afghanistan, and safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against India.
He further emphasized the need for Pakistan to develop as a seafaring nation, securing its maritime interests. Additionally, he emphasized that the Resolution teaches religious tolerance, socio-economic development, democratic governance, and political stability in alignment with international principles.
As we commemorate Pakistan Day in 2025, we should reaffirm our national commitment to overcoming the complexities of our time.
BTTN continues its academic mission for fostering informed dialogue on key national issues, contributing to policy discussions that shape Pakistan’s trajectory.
Recent Stories
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BTTN holds in-house seminar on Pakistan Day6 minutes ago
-
Al Shifa registers 7,500 eye cancer cases16 minutes ago
-
CM orders free medicine supply to govt hospitals16 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing16 minutes ago
-
Academia should come up with viable solutions to meet modern era needs: VC16 minutes ago
-
NDMA launches documentary series highlighting climate change, disaster preparedness26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews measures against encroachments, profiteering26 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s science faculty holds its faulty board meeting36 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews progress on governance, development, E-Governance initiatives36 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police foil terrorist attack on Wahwa Police Post; Mohsin Naqvi praises officers’ bravery46 minutes ago
-
Four food points were fined Rs. 71,500 for poor sanitation arrangements46 minutes ago
-
PFA initiates tree plantation campaign46 minutes ago