BTTN holds seminar titled 'Pakistan Defense Day'

Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) on Tuesday organized an in-house seminar titled "Pakistan Defense Day"

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) on Tuesday organized an in-house seminar titled "Pakistan Defense Day".

The in-house seminar was moderated by the Research Officer, Ajmal Khan, and attended by the Faculty of Research at BTTN.

Ajmal pointed out that the annual commemoration of Pakistan Defense Day served as a somber reflection of the sacrifices made by both armed forces and civilians during the 1965 war.

Pakistan reiterated its commitment to upholding its sovereignty and fostering regional peace by observing this, he said.

While shedding light on the events leading to the 1965 war, Usama Khalid, Research Assistant at BTTN, stated that Indian belligerence had not occurred overnight; instead, there were several instances throughout the 1950s and early 1960s of Indian elites changing the status of Kashmir and incorporating it into the mainland.

India compelled Pakistani decision-makers to support the oppressed Kashmiris, he added.

During the course of the war, Research Assistant, Shahzadi Irum reiterated that the nation fought with such gallantry that its ruthless enemy was forced to give up its dream of a quick and easy win against Pakistan.

This eventually proved that the nation would not accept the hegemony of fascist India, she added.

Her talk was followed by research assistant Nazdana Mustafa, who emphasized the lessons that Pakistan could learn from India's belligerence.

She stated that the lessons included prioritizing economic growth, diplomacy, and sensible defense strategies in determining Pakistan's policy towards regional and international affairs.

Research Officer, Sikandar Azam Khan, illuminated the contemporary challenges of Pakistan and presented a realistic pathway to manage the contemporary challenges.

"Pakistan Defense Day is not only a time to reflect on the past but also an opportunity to envision the future. We all need to delve deeper into the contemporary situation and explore the way forward with a renewed commitment to peace, freedom, and prosperity," he noted.

Finally, the Executive Director of BTTN, Professor Dr. Zafar Khan, ended the session with the concluding remarks that India had been looking for loopholes and opportunities to subdue Pakistan.

India's designs for waging a large-scale and limited war were largely addressed by Pakistan's deterrence capability in 1998.

However, holistically, the country needed to focus on enhancing its economic and material capabilities to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and broader security in the South Asian region, he added.