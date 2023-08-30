BTTN hosts award ceremony for position holders

Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) on Wednesday organized an award ceremony to celebrate the outstanding achievements of top position holders of Al Hijrah School and College, Ziarat in the Federal Board 2nd Year Examination

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) on Wednesday organized an award ceremony to celebrate the outstanding achievements of top position holders of Al Hijrah School and College, Ziarat in the Federal board 2nd Year Examination.

Al-Hijrah School and College is affiliated with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Islamabad.

Each year, 2 underprivileged but talented students per district of Balochistan are provided fully funded educational scholarships purely based on merit including boarding, lodging and all associated facilities.

Head of BTTN extended a warm welcome to the delegation from Al Hijrah consisted of Principal Al Hijrah Prof Shabbir Ahmed Barrech, students, and alumni of Al Hijrah College.

Addressing the ceremony Prof Barrech highlighted Al Hijrah's stringent and merit-based admission policy, underscoring the institution's commitment to academic excellence.

He expressed gratitude to the entire faculty for organizing the ceremony, believing that this recognition would serve as a driving force for the awardees' future endeavors.

He also fondly acknowledged the significant influence of the Head of BTTN recounting how, he had taught him during his own school years at Al-Hijrah.

Prof Barrech said that they were making a separate corner in Al-Hijrah's library for the publications of BTTN booklets and research work for the students of Al-Hijrah in order to capitalize these works for their research grooming.

Agha Ahmad Gul, Head of BTTN emphasized to contribute to socio-economic development of the province, these youngsters must know the real cause of challenges in provincial development that Balochistan faces today.

He congratulated the students and advised them to strive for greatness in their future pursuits.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mrs Mahzareen Gul, extended her heartfelt congratulations to the position holders and Prof Shabbir Ahmed Barrech.

She emphasized the significance of meritocracy in organizational progress, lauding Al Hijrah's adherence to this principle.

Prof Shabbir Ahmed Barrech was presented souvenir and he distributed cash awards among the position holders.

The head of BTTN Agha Ahmad Gul and Mrs Gul awarded forty thousand rupees to the first position holder, thirty thousand rupees to the second position holder and twenty thousand rupees to the third position holder as an appreciation gesture from their own pocket.

Al-Hijrah Residential School and College, Ziarat was established on 19th April 2004 and is being operated by Al-Hijrah Schools Trust. The then Governor of Balochistan Owais Ahmed Ghani had inaugurated the school along with the founding Chairman of the Trust, Muhammad Abdul Karim Saqib.