BTTN organizes online Webinar on Kashmir Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) here on Monday organized an online webinar to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle to get right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is commemorated every year by the people of Pakistan and Kashmir in solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) who have been fighting for their freedom, said a press release.

The webinar 'A Geo-Historic and International Law's Perspective – Way Forward for Resolving the Kashmir Conflict' was moderated by Dr. Maria Malik Director Research, BTTN.

The speakers included Dr. Maria Saifuddin Effendi who is an Assistant Professor at National Defence University, Islamabad, Oves Anwar who is Director of Research at Research Society of International Law, Ajmal Khan who is a Research Officer at BTTN, Faisal Qayyum Magray who is a young Kashmiri Activist and Agha Ahmad Gul, head of BTTN.

Dr. Maria Malik spoke the beginning note by providing a brief background of the Kashmir issue and stressed on Pakistan rightful stance on the status of Kashmir and to its resolution through peaceful means.

Head of BTTN, Brig Agha Ahmad Gul, (R) being the final speaker of the webinar, emphasized on the need of peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

He regretted that the UNSC is not a just forum and that justice is only served when it suits the major powers' interests.

He continued with highlighting the constraints faced by Pakistan in the 1948 war on Kashmir.

Following that, Ajmal Khan talked on the geographical and historical aspects of the Kashmir issue – and significance for peace in the region.

He provided a brief description of Kashmir's geography and its significance and highlighted the political and historical background of the region.

He noted that the oppression faced by the Kashmiri people is a result of the violation of the UNSC resolutions 39 and 47 and also stressed on the unilaterality of the revocation of Article 370 which violates even the Simla Agreement which is quite regularly championed by Indian statesmen.

Dr. Maria Effendi stressed on the need to revisit Kashmir's historical oppression by stating that 1846 not 1947 should be taken as the starting point from which the oppression of the Kashmiri Muslims began. She added that the Dogra rule was as much complicit in the oppression of Muslims as the current Hindu regime dominating Indian politics.

Dr. Oves Anwar spoke on the lack of political clarity over the Kashmir issue. He emphasized the need to use the correct terminology when referring to Kashmir as terminologies have repercussions on legal stages. He suggested the use of the word "Annexation" when referring to Indian Occupied Kashmir.