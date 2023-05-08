UrduPoint.com

BTTN Organizes Seminar On Constraints In Pakistan's Social, Economic, Political Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 09:32 PM

BTTN organizes seminar on Constraints in Pakistan's Social, Economic, Political progress

Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized a seminar titled "Constraints in Pakistan's Social, Economic and Political Development - Way Forward" at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized a seminar titled "Constraints in Pakistan's Social, Economic and Political Development - Way Forward" at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Quetta on Monday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar was the chief guest at the seminar.

Former Governor Owais Ahmed Ghani, Assistant Professor Area Study Center the University of Balochistan Dr. Jahanzaib Baloch, Director Institute of Historical and Social Research Dr. Syed Jafar Ahmed, Assistant Professor Department of Geography and the Regional Planning University of Balochistan Dr. Sanaullah Panizai, retd. Secretary Mehfooz Ali Khan presented their research papers.

Which they discussed the social, economic and political issues facing Pakistan and presented their technical suggestions about the causes and solutions of the obstacles encountered in this regard.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, Asif Durrani, Qazi Khalilullah (retd) Ambassadors of Pakistan and Awais Ahmed Ghani, former Governor of Balochistan and KPK chaired the various sessions of the seminar and presented their papers and also answered the various questions of the participants.

Earlier, the Head of BTTN Agha Ahmed Gul welcomed the guests and highlighted the aims and objectives of the seminar.

A large number of university students, faculty members and think tanks from various fields participated in the seminar.

Later, Governor Balochistan thanked the participants and distributed honorary shields among them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Owais Ahmed Ghani Tank From

Recent Stories

Russia Calls to Stop Using UNSC as Platform for An ..

Russia Calls to Stop Using UNSC as Platform for Anti-Syrian Rhetoric - Diplomat

3 minutes ago
 Pak Suzuki increases motorcycle prices against due ..

Pak Suzuki increases motorcycle prices against due to free fall of rupee

22 minutes ago
 Canada Has Trained Over 36,000 Ukrainian Soldiers, ..

Canada Has Trained Over 36,000 Ukrainian Soldiers, Will Continue to Do So - Anan ..

17 minutes ago
 Pak Customs seizes counterfeit medicines worth Rs ..

Pak Customs seizes counterfeit medicines worth Rs 778m from Pak-Afghan Border; N ..

17 minutes ago
 IHC orders security arrangements for Imran's appea ..

IHC orders security arrangements for Imran's appearance on Tuesday

17 minutes ago
 KP Governor receives Torch of 34th National Games

KP Governor receives Torch of 34th National Games

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.