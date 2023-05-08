Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized a seminar titled "Constraints in Pakistan's Social, Economic and Political Development - Way Forward" at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized a seminar titled "Constraints in Pakistan's Social, Economic and Political Development - Way Forward" at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Quetta on Monday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar was the chief guest at the seminar.

Former Governor Owais Ahmed Ghani, Assistant Professor Area Study Center the University of Balochistan Dr. Jahanzaib Baloch, Director Institute of Historical and Social Research Dr. Syed Jafar Ahmed, Assistant Professor Department of Geography and the Regional Planning University of Balochistan Dr. Sanaullah Panizai, retd. Secretary Mehfooz Ali Khan presented their research papers.

Which they discussed the social, economic and political issues facing Pakistan and presented their technical suggestions about the causes and solutions of the obstacles encountered in this regard.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, Asif Durrani, Qazi Khalilullah (retd) Ambassadors of Pakistan and Awais Ahmed Ghani, former Governor of Balochistan and KPK chaired the various sessions of the seminar and presented their papers and also answered the various questions of the participants.

Earlier, the Head of BTTN Agha Ahmed Gul welcomed the guests and highlighted the aims and objectives of the seminar.

A large number of university students, faculty members and think tanks from various fields participated in the seminar.

Later, Governor Balochistan thanked the participants and distributed honorary shields among them.