BTTN pays homage to martyrs of armed forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) has organized a talk and discussion to pay homage to the martyrs of the armed forces.

The talk was delivered by Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R) and attended by the Executive Director, BTTN, Dr. Zafar Khan, Directors Dr. Anwar Khan, Ms. Maria Malik, Mr. Aadersh Hamza Malghani and the rest of the faculty of research at BTTN.

The martyrs of the three forces were eulogized for their sacrifices while at the same time the bravery and the courage of the Ghazis of the three forces was highly praised.

The head of BTTN, Brig Gul shared his personal experience about the War of 1965 as a college student and added that the atmosphere had a unifying aura in it wherein every single Pakistani was ready to take up arms and defend the country against the potential adversary India.

He described with the help of maps the genesis of Pakistan's critical Conflict with India wherein at the time of Partition of Colonial India, a Muslim Majority Princely State, Jammu and Kashmir was made to accede to India against the dictates of the British Parliament's Act of Independence of India in Feb 1947. He highlighted how, the granting of Muslim majority areas within the current Indian Punjab, to India in 1947 allowed India road access to the Kashmir valley, a road which later proved instrumental in facilitating the incursion of Indian Forces in 1948.

Brig Gul also highlighted the fact that the same lone road leading to Kashmir from India was a prime target for the Freedom Fighters to cut off Indian access to Kashmir. The local Kashmiri freedom Fighters had risen against Indian Occupying Forces in Kashmir in July/August 1965. Unable to crush the uprising, India decided to launch attack across the international boundary at Lahore and Sialkot. The Indian offensives in Lahore and Sialkot sectors were illegal and condemnable by all standards of International Law.

He explained how a single armored regiment of Pakistan army managed to fail Indian I Armoured Divisions assault on axis Chawinda-Pasrur. Indian General had announced that they would be enjoying a peg of whiskey at Lahore Gymkhana by the evening of 6th September, but all their plans were drowned in BRB Canal by a five times smaller nation.

The talk concluded with a final note that the current and upcoming generations of Pakistanis must maintain high faith in their capability and capacity to carry the country forward and upwards to new heights, because they have the ability to do so. Pakistanis are resilient, capable, and brave. This, the events on and around 6th of September 1965 have proven.

Finally, the talk was followed by a Question-Answer session where questions regarding Defence Day were answered and addressed.