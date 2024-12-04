Open Menu

BTTN’s Researchers Attend 25th Annual Population Research Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) researchers participated in the two-day 25th Annual Population Research Conference (APRC) hosted by the Population Association of Pakistan (PAP) commenced on Wednesday at Karachi.

According press release, the conference serves as a premier platform for sharing research and strategies to address critical population issues in Pakistan.

The BTTN was represented by three distinguished researchers, each contributing insightful perspectives on socio-economic challenges in Balochistan and Pakistan.

Shah Meer presented his paper investigating the Factors Contributing to Income Inequality in Balochistan, strategies for mitigation, offering a comprehensive analysis of the economic disparities in the province and proposing actionable solutions to foster equitable growth.

Miss Sadia shared her two cents on the advancing Women’s Economic Participation, emphasizing the importance of empowering women through policy reforms and initiatives to promote gender-inclusive economic development.

Miss Nomeen Kassi delivered talk on the Role of Resource Distribution in Incentivizing Population Growth in Pakistan, exploring how equitable distribution of resources can influence population growth trends and drive sustainable development.

The BTTN’s researchers highlighted the critical need to address socio-economic disparities and gender imbalances to ensure Balochistan’s sustainable development aligns with national growth objectives.

The BTTN remains committed to advancing research and policy dialogue to address the pressing challenges faced by Balochistan and Pakistan.

Participation in this prestigious conference underscores the BTTN dedication to producing impact full, research-based solutions for a better future.

