UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BU Holds Seminar On Maritime Economy, Its Linkage To National Security

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

BU holds seminar on Maritime Economy, its linkage to National Security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Bahria University Thursday organized one day Seminar on "Maritime Economy and It's Linkage to National Security" to underline the significance of the maritime sector and its impact on National Security.

Speakers at Seminar said "Pakistan is critically dependent on imported energy including oil, LNG, and coal. In addition, Pakistan handles over 91% of total cargo through sea.

Federal Minister for Energy & Power Division Omar Ayub Khan, also attended the event as a Chief Guest whereas, eminent speakers; Dr. Gulfaraz Ahmed (Former Federal Secretary MoPNR), Lt General (Retd) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad HI(M), Vice Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmad Rao HI(M) and Dr. Khurram Iqbal, Head of Department IR, NDU shared their intellectual insights with the audience.

Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem HI(M), Director General NIMA in his inaugural address discussed the importance of economic growth of the maritime sector and its connection with Pakistan's National Security.

He further highlighted that safety and security at seas are critical for the global economy as 90 percent of the world trade (by volume) is carried out by the sea.

While speaking with the audience, Dr. Gulfaraz Ahmed talked about National Energy needs; POL, LNG and Coal including their future outlooks. Lt General (Retd) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad HI (M) shared his thoughts about the National Security Paradigm and Sustainability of Energy Sector.

The third speaker of the seminar Vice Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmad Rao HI (M) focused on Pakistan's Maritime Sector's Contribution to National Energy Security whereas, last speaker Dr. Khurram Iqbal, discussed the Impact of Maritime Economy on National Security.

At the end of the Seminar, the Chief Guest Omar Ayub, emphasized the importance of the development of the maritime sector, Pakistan's crucial dependence on its trade coupled with national security.

He lauded the efforts put in by NIMA for bringing together policymakers, experts, and academician to bring forth the issues of maritime sector.

Large number of dignitaries from academia, maritime experts, government departments, media representatives and think tanks attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Oil Media Event From Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

8 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

8 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

8 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

38 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

39 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.