BU Sub-Campus Mastung Announces To Hold Admission Test On Feb 27

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 09:34 PM

BU Sub-Campus Mastung announces to hold admission test on Feb 27

Balochistan University's Sub-Campus Mastung announced that those students applied for Pham-D Morning and evening Self Finance program for session fall 2022 which admission, and entry test would be held on February 27, 2023, in the same varsity at 10, am

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan University's Sub-Campus Mastung announced that those students applied for Pham-D Morning and evening Self Finance program for session fall 2022 which admission, and entry test would be held on February 27, 2023, in the same varsity at 10, am.

Moreover, Role number slips would be uploaded on UOBTS.UOB.EDU.PK till February 19, 2023, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

However, students will be allowed to enter the examination hall to show their roll number slips and original CNIC, it further said.

