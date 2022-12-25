Bubar bridge damaged due to flood restored

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The bridge in Buber district Ghezer Valley that was severely damaged owing to 2022 floods was restored and opened for traffic on Sunday following speedy construction work on it.

In an official statement issued from the office of the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, two schools that were damaged in the same floods have also been repaired, renovated and transformed into Smart Schools with High-Tech Labs and infrastructure.

"Both the boys as well as girls school will be inaugurated in next two days to provide the youth of the valley quality education" the statement said.