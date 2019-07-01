UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buddha Poson Festival Celebrated In Taxila

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:55 PM

Buddha Poson Festival celebrated in Taxila

A Buddhist historical and religious festival known as Poson Day was observed in Taxila Museum under the joint auspices of Sri Lankan High Commission and Zaildar Family

Taxila (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) A Buddhist historical and religious festival known as Poson Day was observed in Taxila Museum under the joint auspices of Sri Lankan High Commission and Zaildar Family.With back to back rhymes of Poson devotional songs, juices and tea were presented to the visitors to mark the day which is observed to celebrate the arrival of Buddhism in Sri Lanka in the 3rd century BC.At this occasion Sri Lankan High Commissioner Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, said that the day was a festival of great historical and religious significance celebrated in Sri Lanka every year and being observed for the first time in Pakistan.Co-host Syed Ahsan Shah Zaildar said people of Pakistan would play a frontline role in promotion of interfaith harmony to portray the soft image of the country.

He stressed the need for people-to-people contact between different cultures to bridge the gap between them.Talking to newsmen, the Sri Lankan high commissioner said Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoyed deep-rooted cultural relation which was spreading to trade, strategic, bilateral and education sectors.He said Colombo held Islamabad in high esteem for its support in eliminating terrorism and strengthening other areas of cooperation.He said despite Sri Lankan Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Pakistan, the potential in trade and investment sector remained untapped.He said Pakistan's agricultural products, textile, pharmaceutical and construction material were in high demand in his country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Century Education Sri Lanka Colombo Taxila Textile Family Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia-Saudi Arabia Agreements Help in Reaching OP ..

3 minutes ago

Acting DHS Chief Visiting Central America to Addre ..

19 minutes ago

Chief Minister chairs Punjab Cabinet meeting

19 minutes ago

Ali Nawaz Awan criticizes PPP, PML-N last governme ..

19 minutes ago

No agreement with IMF to fix exchange rate at cert ..

22 minutes ago

AJK to be air-linked with rest of the world soon

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.