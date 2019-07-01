Buddha Poson Festival celebrated in Taxila

A Buddhist historical and religious festival known as Poson Day was observed in Taxila Museum under the joint auspices of Sri Lankan High Commission and Zaildar Family

Taxila (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) A Buddhist historical and religious festival known as Poson Day was observed in Taxila Museum under the joint auspices of Sri Lankan High Commission and Zaildar Family.With back to back rhymes of Poson devotional songs, juices and tea were presented to the visitors to mark the day which is observed to celebrate the arrival of Buddhism in Sri Lanka in the 3rd century BC.At this occasion Sri Lankan High Commissioner Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, said that the day was a festival of great historical and religious significance celebrated in Sri Lanka every year and being observed for the first time in Pakistan.Co-host Syed Ahsan Shah Zaildar said people of Pakistan would play a frontline role in promotion of interfaith harmony to portray the soft image of the country.

He stressed the need for people-to-people contact between different cultures to bridge the gap between them.Talking to newsmen, the Sri Lankan high commissioner said Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoyed deep-rooted cultural relation which was spreading to trade, strategic, bilateral and education sectors.He said Colombo held Islamabad in high esteem for its support in eliminating terrorism and strengthening other areas of cooperation.He said despite Sri Lankan Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Pakistan, the potential in trade and investment sector remained untapped.He said Pakistan's agricultural products, textile, pharmaceutical and construction material were in high demand in his country.