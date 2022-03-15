Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious tourism in the country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The two-day international conference on Buddhism and its history, archaeology, art and architecture here Tuesday unveiled the potential of religious tourism in the country in terms of promoting social cohesion and interfaith harmony in the country.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana chaired the session on Potential of Religious Tourism in Pakistan at the two-day conference.

MD PTDC said "We may not have the ideal environment for Buddhism in Pakistan but gradually we can move towards it as we have not much financial resources. Gurdawaras are in good condition due to financial support by Sikh community, similarly, We must create financial mechanism not only for Buddhists but also for tourists".

During the session, topics like religious tourism, overcoming hindrances of religious tourism to enhance social cohesion in multi-religious settings, Potential of Religious Tourism in Pakistan with Special reference to Religious Heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sri Lanka Image of "Taxila" in the Sri Lankan Folklore and Writing Context, Interfaith Dialogue and Peace Making in the Age of Globalization: A Necessity of Youth Involvement, Potential for cultural diplomacy of Gandhara were covered.

The two-day 2022 International Conference and Art Festival for Promoting Social Cohesion and Interfaith Harmony was jointly organized by Silk Road Centre, International Institute of Central Asian Studies, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and Taxilla Institute of Asian Civilizations at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Islamabad.

Both in-person and online panel sessions provided an opportunity to multiple presenters to speak on a common theme of the conference. Presentations by the panelists were followed by questions and answers.

Together with research presentations, the conference hosted an art festival featuring exhibition of Gandharan art and craft. In this exhibition, local and international artists presented the outstanding beauty of Buddhist art through their artworks and visual stories. The artwork was on display throughout the conference.