UrduPoint.com

Buddhism Conference Unveils Potential Of Religious Tourism In The Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 05:39 PM

Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious tourism in the country

The two-day international conference on Buddhism and its history, archaeology, art and architecture here Tuesday unveiled the potential of religious tourism in the country in terms of promoting social cohesion and interfaith harmony in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The two-day international conference on Buddhism and its history, archaeology, art and architecture here Tuesday unveiled the potential of religious tourism in the country in terms of promoting social cohesion and interfaith harmony in the country.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana chaired the session on Potential of Religious Tourism in Pakistan at the two-day conference.

MD PTDC said "We may not have the ideal environment for Buddhism in Pakistan but gradually we can move towards it as we have not much financial resources. Gurdawaras are in good condition due to financial support by Sikh community, similarly, We must create financial mechanism not only for Buddhists but also for tourists".

During the session, topics like religious tourism, overcoming hindrances of religious tourism to enhance social cohesion in multi-religious settings, Potential of Religious Tourism in Pakistan with Special reference to Religious Heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sri Lanka Image of "Taxila" in the Sri Lankan Folklore and Writing Context, Interfaith Dialogue and Peace Making in the Age of Globalization: A Necessity of Youth Involvement, Potential for cultural diplomacy of Gandhara were covered.

The two-day 2022 International Conference and Art Festival for Promoting Social Cohesion and Interfaith Harmony was jointly organized by Silk Road Centre, International Institute of Central Asian Studies, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and Taxilla Institute of Asian Civilizations at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Islamabad.

Both in-person and online panel sessions provided an opportunity to multiple presenters to speak on a common theme of the conference. Presentations by the panelists were followed by questions and answers.

Together with research presentations, the conference hosted an art festival featuring exhibition of Gandharan art and craft. In this exhibition, local and international artists presented the outstanding beauty of Buddhist art through their artworks and visual stories. The artwork was on display throughout the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sri Lanka Taxila May PTDC Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence reference in memory of inte ..

17 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 22,030 new COVID-19 infections, 9 ..

Malaysia reports 22,030 new COVID-19 infections, 92 new deaths

12 seconds ago
 Philippine economy able to withstand impact of glo ..

Philippine economy able to withstand impact of global uncertainties: official

48 seconds ago
 Malik Talat Sohail formally started the cotton sow ..

Malik Talat Sohail formally started the cotton sowing in Punjab for Cotton seaso ..

21 minutes ago
 vivo’s V23 Series Is Breaking the Records with I ..

Vivo’s V23 Series Is Breaking the Records with Its Impressive Outlook and Came ..

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day observed at Boys High School Sa ..

Punjab Culture Day observed at Boys High School Saduwala

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>