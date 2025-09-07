Buddhist legacy at Shah Allah Ditta holds huge cultural tourism potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Pakistan is home to numerous ancient and culturally rich sites, including the Indus Valley Civilization sites of Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, the ancient Buddhist city of Taxila and the Buddhist monastic complex of Takht Bahi. Other significant sites included the magnificent Lahore Fort, the ancient Katas Raj Temples and the historic Rohtas Fort, reflecting a diverse heritage of ancient civilizations and rulers.

Islamabad is a modern city, yet its history stretches back to prehistoric times—nearly two million years ago. Archaeologists had uncovered numerous sites in the area, representing various cultures and civilizations that span the full spectrum of human history, from ancient to modern eras.

'Buddhist Stupa' is one notable remnant of this rich past and oldest of the region, located at Ban Faqiran. Reaching it required a steep two-hour hike above nearby caves, which are located on main Shah Allah Ditta Road. It was believed that, the stupa belonged to the Buddhist civilization in previous centuries and was constructed using ashlar and diaper masonry. It is considered Islamabad’s only surviving Buddhist monument.

“The silence here speaks louder than words,” said Muhammad Kamran, a visitor from Bahawalpur. “We came for the hike but left with a deep appreciation of how devoted early Buddhists were to their faith.”

In 2022, these sacred sites ( both Buddhist Caves and Stupa) briefly regained their religious significance when a Buddhist community from Sindh performed a Vesak ceremony there — the first such observance in centuries. Experts argued that with proper preservation and promotion, Shah Allah Ditta could serve as both a cultural landmark and a unique destination for heritage tourism further.

Over the time, local and foreign believers also visited this place and offered their prayers with enthuism.

“Foreign visitors and local people come here to perform Buddhist rituals,” said Arif Mehmood, the caretaker of the site. “On weekends, it gets more crowded with several tourists and visitors.”

Recognizing the opportunity, the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture was stepping up efforts to put sites like Buddha Stupa and others, spot lighted beyond the boarders.

Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi optimistic about to launch the upcoming National Culture Policy aimed at reviving Pakistan’s heritage, boosting the creativity of sector and projecting a positive image abroad.

“As part of our initiative, a Buddhist Cultural and Information Center is being established at Lok Virsa in Islamabad,” said Aurangzeb Khan, underscoring, “Facilities at key heritage sites, including at Shah Allah Ditta, are also being upgraded.”

In a promising development, Vietnam had proposed earlier a partnership with Pakistan to jointly promote Buddhist pilgrimage tourism, cultural festivals and heritage conservation projects.

For many, the combination of natural beauty, peaceful surroundings and spiritual history made Ban Faqiran a one-of-a-kind destination.

“This place is unlike anything I’ve experienced,” said M. Imran, another visitor. “The calm, the views, the history — it’s all here.”

As Pakistan leans into its ancient roots to shape a modern tourism narrative, forgotten treasures like the Ban Faqiran Stupa may soon become symbols of both heritage revival and global cultural connection.

/395