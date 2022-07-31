UrduPoint.com

Buddhist Monk From Thailand Visits Peshawar Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Buddhist Monk from Thailand visits Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Buddhist Monk Arya Wang Su from Thailand Sunday visited the museum of Peshawar along with twenty of his followers.

The Buddhist monk Mr. Wang Su expressed his interest in Gandhara and various relics of Buddhist civilization in Peshawar museum. Mr. Wang Su said that he would write a book by researching the Buddhist relics in Taxila, Havelian, Swat and Peshawar and the book will also be translated into different languages of the world.

The book, he said, would be used as a reference for research papers in the world. "I want to tell the world that the smiles of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Thailand match each other," Wang Su said.

Buddhist followers living in 32 countries came to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is complete peace here, said Mr. Wang Su. There are many opportunities for religious tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides natural scenery tourism, Dr. Abdul Samad told APP here.

He said, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are holy places of 6 religions of the world. Like the people of Peshawar, the food of Peshawar is also of high quality, Dr. Abdul Samad said while briefing the delegation.

