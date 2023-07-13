Open Menu

Buddhist Monks Visit Historical Sites At Takht Bhai In Mardan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:41 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13rd, 2023) The Buddhist Monks belonging to China, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea, who are in Pakistan to participate in the International Gandhara Symposium, visited Buddhist ancient and historical sites at Takht Bhai in district Mardan today.

The latest reports suggested that the Monks showed keen interest in their religious sites and thanked the government of Pakistan particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for caring and preserving the history of Gandhara civilization.

They took a round of different parts of the sites including Main Stupa, Stupa Court, and Monastery and also held prayers there.

Director Archeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Abdul Samad briefed the visiting Monks about the government steps to preserve the religious sites of Buddha and Buddhist civilization.

Minister of State and Chairman for Prime Minister Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, talking to media on this occasion, said the government of Pakistan will provide all kind of facilitation to the Buddhist people from across the world for visiting these historical sites.

He said the Monks, who attended the three-day International Gandhara Symposium and also visited their religious sites in Taxila and Takht Bhai, are the ambassadors and representatives of Pakistan and committed to promote Buddhism in their countries citing the efforts of government of Pakistan in preserving their religious sites.

