Buddhist Peace Prayer Ceremony For Kashmir On Oct 17 At Bhamala Stupa, Khanpur

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:33 PM

Buddhist peace prayer ceremony for Kashmir on Oct 17 at Bhamala Stupa, Khanpur

Buddhist peace prayer ceremony for Kashmir would be held at Bhamala Stupa, Khanpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Buddhist peace prayer ceremony for Kashmir would be held at Bhamala Stupa, Khanpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 17.

The prayer ceremony would be led by Reverend Korean Buddhist Monk Dr Naug Her Sinim.

The ceremony was organized by Directorate of Archaeology and Museum, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Center for Culture and Development to express solidarity with people of Kashmir, facing curfew, atrocities and restrictions in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Many Buddhist holy sites, monasteries and archaeological ruins were located in Pakistan, particularly in KP and the government was maintain these sites and look after all over the country.

India has turned the occupied Kashmir into world's biggest jail owing to prolonged curfew. The support of Kashmirs was gradually increasing at the international level due to untiring efforts of the present government.

