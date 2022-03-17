UrduPoint.com

Buddhists Heritage In Pakistan Attracting Devotees Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 01:13 PM

Buddhists heritage in Pakistan attracting devotees across country

The Buddhists heritage in Pakistan is attracting a large number of people from across the country including devotees from Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Germany, Canada and United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Buddhists heritage in Pakistan is attracting a large number of people from across the country including devotees from Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Germany, Canada and United States.

The devotees attracted by the exhibition of artworks and trips to key Buddhist heritage sites in the Gandhara region of Pakistan as the country promoting the value of Pakistan's ancient cultural and religious heritage for peace and tourism.

It also brought together diverse religious faith leaders including Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs to establish a dialogue.

A delegation of ten Buddhist women leaders from Malaysia visited Pakistan specifically to participate in the conference activities and post-conference trips to Gandharan Buddhist sites.

As a holy land for millions of Buddhist devotees, Pakistan houses the Buddhist heritage sites, art and iconography of unmatched significance for devotees, scholars and travelers.

The site's visit provided them a platform to explore the Gandharan Buddhist history, philosophy, art, and architecture.

The outstanding beauty of Buddhist art of Gandhara has attracted a lot including archaeological museums in Taxila, Peshawar, Mardan and Swat.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Peshawar Sri Lanka Swat Canada Visit Germany Mardan United States Malaysia Nepal Taxila SITE Women Muslim Christian From Million

Recent Stories

Asymptomatic, mild cases represent majority of COV ..

Asymptomatic, mild cases represent majority of COVID-19 infections in China's Ji ..

1 minute ago
 'Fruits for all' program launched in merged tribal ..

'Fruits for all' program launched in merged tribal districts

3 minutes ago
 Public gathering to be held at D-Chowk: Leader

Public gathering to be held at D-Chowk: Leader

3 minutes ago
 Retailer held for deducting money at Kafalat Centr ..

Retailer held for deducting money at Kafalat Centre

3 minutes ago
 Older Australians left behind in tech revolution: ..

Older Australians left behind in tech revolution: survey

3 minutes ago
 Australian journalist loves watching Babar Azam pl ..

Australian journalist loves watching Babar Azam playing quality cricket

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>