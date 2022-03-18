Buddhists monks, nuns of Malaysia, Indonesia, China overwhelmed by Takht Bhai world heritage site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Buddhist monks and nuns from Malaysia, Indonesia and China on Friday visited the world heritage site of Takht-i-Bahi in Mardan district and were overwhelmed to see the well preserved earliest Buddhist establishment there.

They were briefed by the officials of Archeology and Museums Department about various features of this very ancient world heritage site and nearby Seri Bhalol monument.

The monks were informed that Directorate of Archaeology and Museums of KP was working to launch this province as a hub of religious tourism.

They visited different parts and sections including ancient Buddhist Monastery and Buddhists Ruins of Takht Bhai (Ist CE) and took keen interest in the preserved establishment and ancient archaeo-religious sites there.

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had declared Takht Bhai as world heritage site, attracting millions of domestic and foreign tourists, historians, Sikhs, archaeologists, architects and Buddhists pilgrims from across the world especially from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Bhutan, Korea and Japan due to their spiritual attachments with this ancient establishments.

KP is a home of about 2000 religeo-heritage sites, 30,000 relics of Gandhara Civilization and UNESCO world heritage site of Takht Bhai, Sahr-I-Bahlol and Jamal Ghari in Mardan district.

The ruins' monastic complexes of Takht Bhai are spectacularly positioned on various hilltops ranging from 36.

6 meters to 152.4 meters height with a covered area of about 33 hectares.

Takht Bhai monastery was in continuous use till 7th century (CE) composed of an assemblage of buildings constructed of stone on Gandhara patterns in diaper style using local dressed and semi-dressed stone blocks set in a lime and mud mortar.

The neighbouring city remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol located at a five kilometers distance from Takht Bhai monastery, is a small ancient fortified town of Kushan period.

It was constructed on an elongated mound of nine meters height on 9.7 hectares surrounded by portions of a defensive wall in diaper style characteristic dates back to the first two or three centuries (BC).

The boundaries of Sahr-i-Bahlol are well defined with a part of fortification walls still intact. Both these historical sites had been declared as protected monuments under an Ancient Preservation Act (1904) of the colonial era and Antiquity Act (1975) of the Government of Pakistan.

KP government has declared the entire mountain area of 445 hectares as "Archaeological Reserve" to control urbanization at Sahr-I-Bahlol.

The delegation had earlier visited Peshawar Museum, the lone Museum of Ghandara Art where about 30,000 antiquities and artifacts of Gandhara Civilization besides complete life story of Lord Buddha were preserved.