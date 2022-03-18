UrduPoint.com

Buddhists Monks Visit KP Museum;scholars From Taxila Visit Heritage Site Julian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Buddhists monks visit KP museum;scholars from Taxila visit heritage site Julian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Buddhist monks and nuns from Malaysia,Indonesia and China on Friday visited Peshawar Museum and were excited to see the well preserved Museum with rich cultural collection.

Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP was working to launch this province as a hub of religious tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is renowned for its natural beauty historical sites and cultural resources KP is committed to keep the tourists destinations environment clean,said a press release issued here.

A Malaysian delegation also along with scholars from Taxila Institute of Asian Civilization visited the world heritage site Julian Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP official briefed them regarding the historical and archeological importance of the site and on the conservation work done so far and ongoing processes about the upcoming development projects the Malaysian delegation praised the Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP government efforts towards the promotion of religious and heritage tourism in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Indonesia Malaysia Taxila SITE Hub From Government Asia

Recent Stories

OGDCL carries out 652 Line-km 2D surveys in 1st ha ..

OGDCL carries out 652 Line-km 2D surveys in 1st half of 2022-23

22 minutes ago
 Daraz Sale; TECNO brings up to 40% discounts for u ..

Daraz Sale; TECNO brings up to 40% discounts for users

28 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87474 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87474 cusecs water

32 minutes ago
 Vote of party dissident MNAs not to be counted und ..

Vote of party dissident MNAs not to be counted under Article 63-1A: Fawad

32 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met office

Partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met office

32 minutes ago
 Second phase of 10-day Sports gala concludes

Second phase of 10-day Sports gala concludes

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>