UrduPoint.com

Budding Winner Of NASFF 2022 Vows To Bring Laurels For Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Budding winner of NASFF 2022 vows to bring laurels for Pakistan

The budding star Moeez Ahmed, the youngest winner of National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) 2022, Monday vowed to bring laurels for the country in film-making and production.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The budding star Moeez Ahmed, the youngest winner of National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) 2022, Monday vowed to bring laurels for the country in film-making and production.

The 14 year-old 8th class student won the NASFF award in special category for making a 6-7 minutes short documentary on the Mughal era tomb of Ali Mardan Khan located in Lahore city.

"I cannot express my feelings in words for winning this award, which is an honour for me," as ecstatic Moeez said while talking to APP after receiving the award from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who graced the NASFF 2022 awards distribution ceremony here at the Prime Minister Office as the chief guest.

NASFF is an initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which has been conceived to encourage the talented Pakistani youth, who have chosen film and tv production and mass media communication as their academic and professional careers.

As many as 15 young people won the NASFF 2022 awards in three categories� special, undergraduate and mobile. The award winners will be sent to the New York Film academy in Australia for a film-making course which will be sponsored by the Dubai Port World - a collaborator in this year's short film festival.

Moeez Ahmed, who is currently studying in a private school, said short film-making was his childhood passion and he wanted to opt it as a career in future. "I have a supportive family, who have been backing me fully since my childhood," he added.

Similarly, Muhammad Adam Khan, who won the NASFF in another category for a short film on the ancient place of "Gor Khatri" in Peshawar, described his feelings as "amazing" because he had put a lot of efforts in making the documentary.

Adam Khan said he wanted to learn more skills at the film-making course in Australia so that he could play his role in uplifting Pakistan's film industry.

/More

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister World Film And Movies Australia Mobile Student Dubai Young Mardan New York Family Media TV From Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Fursan Al Emarat aerobat ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team

8 minutes ago
 Helicopter Crashes in Niger's Capital, Killing 3 S ..

Helicopter Crashes in Niger's Capital, Killing 3 Servicemen - Reports

38 seconds ago
 PPP carries forward Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's missi ..

PPP carries forward Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's mission of strengthening democracy: ..

42 seconds ago
 Resources to utilize for safety of QESCO workers l ..

Resources to utilize for safety of QESCO workers lives: Minister

43 seconds ago
 Nawaz, Shahnawaz and Sajid available for Tuesday's ..

Nawaz, Shahnawaz and Sajid available for Tuesday's Pakistan Cup matches

45 seconds ago
 Hyderabad hub for bangle craftsman in Pakistan

Hyderabad hub for bangle craftsman in Pakistan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.