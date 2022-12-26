Budding winner of NASFF 2022 vows to bring laurels for Pakistan

The budding star Moeez Ahmed, the youngest winner of National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) 2022, Monday vowed to bring laurels for the country in film-making and production.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The budding star Moeez Ahmed, the youngest winner of National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) 2022, Monday vowed to bring laurels for the country in film-making and production.

The 14 year-old 8th class student won the NASFF award in special category for making a 6-7 minutes short documentary on the Mughal era tomb of Ali Mardan Khan located in Lahore city.

"I cannot express my feelings in words for winning this award, which is an honour for me," as ecstatic Moeez said while talking to APP after receiving the award from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who graced the NASFF 2022 awards distribution ceremony here at the Prime Minister Office as the chief guest.

NASFF is an initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which has been conceived to encourage the talented Pakistani youth, who have chosen film and tv production and mass media communication as their academic and professional careers.

As many as 15 young people won the NASFF 2022 awards in three categories� special, undergraduate and mobile. The award winners will be sent to the New York Film academy in Australia for a film-making course which will be sponsored by the Dubai Port World - a collaborator in this year's short film festival.

Moeez Ahmed, who is currently studying in a private school, said short film-making was his childhood passion and he wanted to opt it as a career in future. "I have a supportive family, who have been backing me fully since my childhood," he added.

Similarly, Muhammad Adam Khan, who won the NASFF in another category for a short film on the ancient place of "Gor Khatri" in Peshawar, described his feelings as "amazing" because he had put a lot of efforts in making the documentary.

Adam Khan said he wanted to learn more skills at the film-making course in Australia so that he could play his role in uplifting Pakistan's film industry.

/More