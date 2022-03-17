UrduPoint.com

Buddists Monks Visit Peshawar Museum

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Buddists monks visit Peshawar Museum

Buddhist monks and nuns from Malaysia, Indonesia and China visited Peshawar Museum on Thursday and were excited to see the well preserved Museum which was housed biggest collection of Ghandhara Art

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Buddhist monks and nuns from Malaysia, Indonesia and China visited Peshawar Museum on Thursday and were excited to see the well preserved Museum which was housed biggest collection of Ghandhara Art.

The delegation was welcomed and briefed by Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad and senior officials of the Department.

Samad said that Directorate of Archaeology & Museums, KP is working to launch this province as a hub of religious tourism.

The delegation visited its different sections and took keen interest in the cultural and Ghandhara art collection.

They were told that Peshawar Museum is the biggest facility of the Ghandhara Art in world. The authorities briefed the delegation about the history and antiquities preserved in Peshawar Museum.

Established in the heart of Peshawar some 150 years ago, Peshawar Museum has achieved a unique historical distinction of being a home to over 30,000 antiquities and a complete life story of Lord Bhudda, attracting thousands of tourists and followers of Buddhism every year.

The complete life story of Founder of Buddhism, Lord Buddha was kept preserved in the forms of statues and panels here.

Besides ancient dresses of Waziristan, tribes, cooking plates and antique jewelry, Peshawar Museum is a unique museum of South Asia where muzzle loaded guns mostly used by British Army and Swords of freedom fighters, kings and warriors of the pre-partition era besides punched marked coins were put on display for tourists.

The Museum was first started as Victoria Hall in 1896 initially used as Dancing Club during colonial era and was later converted into Peshawar Museum in 1906.

The present main hall of the Peshawar Museum was built in 1906 in the memory of Queen Victoria.

The entire building of the museum has been recently renovated and conserved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and was opened for tourists.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army China Jewelry Victoria Indonesia Malaysia Hub From Government Asia

Recent Stories

China successfully launches new remote sensing sat ..

China successfully launches new remote sensing satellite

15 seconds ago
 ITP launches crackdown against amateur drivers, mo ..

ITP launches crackdown against amateur drivers, motorcyclists

18 seconds ago
 Leipzig star Nkunku gets first France call-up

Leipzig star Nkunku gets first France call-up

20 seconds ago
 Diarrhea on rise in Karachi as city boils

Diarrhea on rise in Karachi as city boils

22 seconds ago
 Juve try to rise to title challenge after being su ..

Juve try to rise to title challenge after being sunk by Yellow Submarine

5 minutes ago
 Thai driver Albon 'hungry for success' with Willia ..

Thai driver Albon 'hungry for success' with Williams after Red Bull hurt

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>