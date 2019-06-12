UrduPoint.com
Budget 2019-20 Brings Hope To Middle-class: Federal Minister For Water Resources, Faisal Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

Budget 2019-20 brings hope to middle-class: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said it was not possible to bring a better budget than the presented one in such circumstance, it would benefit the middle class particularly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said it was not possible to bring a better budget than the presented one in such circumstance, it would benefit the middle class particularly.

While talking to a private news channel he said, the past governments did not try to bring the prosperity neither took any step to eliminate the corrupt elements from the national institutions.

The present government did not put burden on the shoulders of common man, he claimed.

The ousted prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif used to spend millions over his own security and other personal needs from the national exchequer, he mentioned.

Opposition could not digest the real positive change as a blanket accountability had been started to grab the corrupt mafia, he said.

