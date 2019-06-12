Budget 2019-20: Here’s how much tax you will pay on your salary

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The government proposed to fix the threshold of taxable income for the salaried persons at Rs600,000 and for the non-salaried persons at Rs400,000.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) The government on Tuesday proposed to revise the thresholds of taxable income for salaried and non-salaried persons in the Federal budget 2019-20.

This is the breakdown of how much tax will be deducted on your salary:

According to the new budget, Rs2,500 tax will be deducted on Rs100,000 salary per month.

On a salary of Rs150,000 per month, Rs7,500 tax will be deducted while on a salary of Rs200,000 per month, Rs15000 tax will be deducted.

On a salary of Rs250,000 per month, Rs23,541 tax will be deducted while on a salary of Rs300,000 per month, Rs32,500 tax will be deducted.

Those earning Rs350,000 per month will have to pay a tax of Rs42,500 and those earning Rs400,000 per month will pay Rs52,500 tax.

Moreover, those earning Rs450,000 per month will have to pay a tax of Rs63,333 and those earning Rs500,000 per month will pay Rs74,583 tax while a Rs85,833 tax will be deducted from a salary of Rs550,000 per month.

Below is the table of monthly tax deductions:

Below is the table of annual tax deductions:

Tax rates for both the salaried and non-salaried persons were drastically reduced in the Finance Act, 2018.

The threshold of taxable income was increased threefold from Rs400,000 to Rs1,200,000, which resulted in huge shortfall of approximately Rs 80 billion in revenue collection.

The threshold of taxable income is generally a proportion of the per capita income of a country.

In the case of salaried individuals deriving income exceeding Rs600,000, it proposed to introduce 11 taxable slabs with progressive tax rates ranging from 5% to 35%.

For the non-salaried persons deriving income exceeding Rs400,000, the government proposed to introduce eight taxable slabs of income with tax rates ranging from 5% to 35%.