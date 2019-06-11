UrduPoint.com
Budget 2019-20 To Boost Country's Agrarian Economy: MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:39 PM

Member Provincial Assembly Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Nazeer Abbasi Tuesday praised federal government for presenting best fiscal budget 2019-20 and said that incentives of agriculture sector would boost agrarian economy of the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Nazeer Abbasi Tuesday praised Federal government for presenting best fiscal budget 2019-20 and said that incentives of agriculture sector would boost agrarian economy of the country.

Talking to APP, he said that the incentive would strengthen agriculture sector that is backbone of country's economy.

He said that allocation for newly merged tribal districts is a good gesture of federal government that has acknowledged role and efforts of the province during war against terrorism.

He said that proposed growth rate for next fiscal year is a positive sign that would help promoting business and trade activities.

