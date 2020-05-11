Budget 2020-21 to focus on protecting economy: Sheikh Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday said that Imran Khan's government would be announced various relief packages to boost the economic activities during the federal budget 2020-21 and it would be focused on protecting virus-hit-economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday said that Imran Khan's government would be announced various relief packages to boost the economic activities during the Federal budget 2020-21 and it would be focused on protecting virus-hit-economy.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, Railways Minister declared forthcoming budget as 'corona-budget,' and said that the budget would be 'poor-friendly' and balance despite of prevailing situation due to coronavirus.

Sheikh Rasheed said the government would spent money in a way to mitigate troubles of the people who were suffering from coronavirus.

"The incumbent government would try its level best not to impose burden on low-income community. It will provid relief to the common masses specially 'Safaid Posh' people who are badly affected in coronavirus crises," he added.

He declared the forthcoming budget as 'sensitive' and said top priority of the government is economic stability and provision of relief to common people.

Replying a question, he said Railways ministry had issued directives to all the zones to take extra precautionary measures to deal with COVID-19.

"The steps that zones should take include showcasing awareness materials prominently in local language, isolation of patients with fever, separate wards and medical staff, and also creation of isolation wards in railway hospitals," he added.

He said that the Pakistan Railways (PR) has also decided to resubmit its proposal to the federal government for partial resumption of passenger train service before Eid.

"We hope that we will be able to partially resume the operation before Eid, if Prime Minister allows us after consensus of provisional governments," he explained.

Railways already all set to resume passenger train operation partially by running 15 up/down trains across the country under coronavirus-related precautionary measures and SOP, he told.

The federal minister said that the Pakistan Railways is suffering loss of Rs 5 billion per month due to suspension of operation owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

After the lockdown, the railways has also planned to starts 60% online train bookings and would restart passenger train operations soon, he highlighted.

Online Booking will only be done through the official website and no tickets including platform tickets will be sold through counters at railway stations. he said.