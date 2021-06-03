Budget 2021-22 being prepared as per aspirations of masses: Fazl Hakim

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazl Hakeem Thursday said that the government was working on a pro-poor budget 2021-22 despite difficult economic situation. He said that public opinion was incorporated in preparation of the budget so that it could represent the masses, and adding the government believes that public money should be spent as per their aspirations.

He said that an increase was proposed in the budget for development and welfare projects while relief would also be provided to government employees for which the government has proposed 25 percent increase in basic pay.

Similarly, on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the wage of laborer would be enhanced from Rs 17,000 to 21,000 and it would strictly be implemented, he added.

Fazl said that the provincial government achieved all targets set during the last fiscal year despite corona lockdown and global economic recession. He hoped that through comprehensive planning and decisions, the government would overcome inflation in the upcoming fiscal budget. He further said that special attention would be paid to development of backward areas of the province in the budget.