UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget 2021-22 Being Prepared As Per Aspirations Of Masses: Fazl Hakim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Budget 2021-22 being prepared as per aspirations of masses: Fazl Hakim

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazl Hakeem Thursday said that the government was working on a pro-poor budget 2021-22 despite difficult economic situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazl Hakeem Thursday said that the government was working on a pro-poor budget 2021-22 despite difficult economic situation. He said that public opinion was incorporated in preparation of the budget so that it could represent the masses, and adding the government believes that public money should be spent as per their aspirations.

He said that an increase was proposed in the budget for development and welfare projects while relief would also be provided to government employees for which the government has proposed 25 percent increase in basic pay.

Similarly, on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the wage of laborer would be enhanced from Rs 17,000 to 21,000 and it would strictly be implemented, he added.

Fazl said that the provincial government achieved all targets set during the last fiscal year despite corona lockdown and global economic recession. He hoped that through comprehensive planning and decisions, the government would overcome inflation in the upcoming fiscal budget. He further said that special attention would be paid to development of backward areas of the province in the budget.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Swat Budget Money All From Government

Recent Stories

KP Assembly gives parliamentary language status to ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

Haideri elected chairman of Senate body

2 minutes ago

Over 2700 schools, colleges continue classes under ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Sounds Alarm Over Facial Recognition Tech ..

7 minutes ago

Vietnam's Suspicious Coronavirus Variant Not Hybri ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.