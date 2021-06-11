Budget 2021-22; govt. proposes Rs 20 bln for PIA, Rs 16 bln for Steel Mills

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday proposed allocations of Rs 20 billion for PIA and Rs 16 billion for Steel Mills in Budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday proposed allocations of Rs 20 billion for PIA and Rs 16 billion for Steel Mills in Budget 2021-22.

In his budget speech at National Assembly, the Minister said that although losses of PIA and Steel mills have been reduced through better management, but, they still need financial support from the Federal government.