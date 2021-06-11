Budget-2021-22; Govt. Proposes Rs 66 Bln For HEC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:11 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday proposed an amount of Rs 66 billion for Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the 2021-22 budget
In his budget speech at National Assembly, he said Rs 44 billion wouldbe for the development budget which would be subsequently expendedby an additional Rs 15 billion.