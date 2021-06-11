Budget-2021-22; Govt. proposes Rs 66 bln for HEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday proposed an amount of Rs 66 billion for Higher education Commission (HEC) for the 2021-22 budget.

In his budget speech at National Assembly, he said Rs 44 billion wouldbe for the development budget which would be subsequently expendedby an additional Rs 15 billion.