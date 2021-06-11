UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget-2021-22; Govt. Proposes Rs 66 Bln For HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:11 PM

Budget-2021-22; Govt. proposes Rs 66 bln for HEC

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday proposed an amount of Rs 66 billion for Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the 2021-22 budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday proposed an amount of Rs 66 billion for Higher education Commission (HEC) for the 2021-22 budget.

In his budget speech at National Assembly, he said Rs 44 billion wouldbe for the development budget which would be subsequently expendedby an additional Rs 15 billion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Shaukat Tarin Budget HEC Billion

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation shares its organisationa ..

16 minutes ago

Budgetary proposals afoot to improve efficiency of ..

5 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

5 minutes ago

Awareness Seminar on Railway concludes

5 minutes ago

PHMA welcomes federal budget warmly

5 minutes ago

Next Launch of Soyuz Rocket From Guiana Spaceport ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.