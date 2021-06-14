UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget 2021-22: Rs 78.700b Allocated For Punjab SH&ME

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Budget 2021-22: Rs 78.700b allocated for Punjab SH&ME

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 78.700 billion for the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) sector in the financial fear (FY) 2021-22.

According to the budget documents, issued on Monday, Rs 12.276 billion had been issued for the ongoing SH&ME schemes while Rs 64.424 billion would be spent on the new schemes.

The provincial government earmarked Rs 1119.972 million for ongoing schemes of medical education including establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat and uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ hospital as a teaching hospital, construction of academic block of the Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat, establishment of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences Lahore, purchase of furniture, etc., for hostel of College of Nursing at King Edward Medical College, Lahore, construction of hostel and bridge at Fatima Jinnah Medical College, establishment of KEMU campus at Muridke and establishment of a medical college at Bahawalnagar.

The government will establish a new College of Paramedics at Toba Tek Singh and an amount of Rs 43 million had been allocated for the purpose. Also, a state-of-the-art skill lab would be constructed at Allama Iqbal Medical College/ Jinnah Hospital Lahore, SIMS lab would be upgraded, nursing schools would be upgraded in the province and hostels of medical colleges would be rehabilitated and an amount of Rs 650 million had been allocated for the new schemes.

An amount of Rs 1,000 million had been earmarked for a PET scan and cyclotron machine for Nishtar Hospital Multan while Rs 2000 million would be spent on Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute and Research Centre Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Nawaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Education Government Of Punjab Budget Fatima Jinnah Gujrat Bahawalnagar Toba Tek Singh Muridke University Of Gujrat Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi reflects on IPA’s contributions ..

2 minutes ago

US Sacrificed Russia Ties to Domestic Political Co ..

5 minutes ago

KP to use modern technology for minerals' value-ad ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh govt to reopen schools with 50% attendance f ..

5 minutes ago

Governor chairs Oath taking ceremony of National Y ..

14 minutes ago

Buffon not the retiring type just yet

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.