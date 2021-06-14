Budget 2021-22: Rs 78.700b allocated for Punjab SH&ME

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 78.700 billion for the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) sector in the financial fear (FY) 2021-22.

According to the budget documents, issued on Monday, Rs 12.276 billion had been issued for the ongoing SH&ME schemes while Rs 64.424 billion would be spent on the new schemes.

The provincial government earmarked Rs 1119.972 million for ongoing schemes of medical education including establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat and uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ hospital as a teaching hospital, construction of academic block of the Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat, establishment of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences Lahore, purchase of furniture, etc., for hostel of College of Nursing at King Edward Medical College, Lahore, construction of hostel and bridge at Fatima Jinnah Medical College, establishment of KEMU campus at Muridke and establishment of a medical college at Bahawalnagar.

The government will establish a new College of Paramedics at Toba Tek Singh and an amount of Rs 43 million had been allocated for the purpose. Also, a state-of-the-art skill lab would be constructed at Allama Iqbal Medical College/ Jinnah Hospital Lahore, SIMS lab would be upgraded, nursing schools would be upgraded in the province and hostels of medical colleges would be rehabilitated and an amount of Rs 650 million had been allocated for the new schemes.

An amount of Rs 1,000 million had been earmarked for a PET scan and cyclotron machine for Nishtar Hospital Multan while Rs 2000 million would be spent on Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute and Research Centre Lahore.