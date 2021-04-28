UrduPoint.com
Budget 2021-22 To Be Business-friendly: Hashim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Budget 2021-22 to be business-friendly: Hashim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday said that Budget 2021-22 would be a business friendly budget while special attention would be given to the industrial and agricultural sectors to revive the economy and promote business.

The minister was chairing maiden consultative meeting with the industrial sector to prepare the annual development program for the next financial year.

He said that business friendly projects would be included in the annual development programs. In this regard, the suggestions of the private sector from the industrial sector would be warmly welcomed.

The provincial minister said the Punjab government had given a historic relief package of over Rs 57 billion for the revival of businesses while special concessions would be given to the industrial and commercial sector in the next financial year as well.

He informed the meeting that a comprehensive plan for the promotion of small and medium enterprises was being formulated in the next budget. He said the Punjab government was ensuring the participation of stakeholders in the budget preparation process this year as well as last year.

He observed that for the first time private sector had been taken on board in the preparation of the budget for the next financial year.

The Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other stakeholders from the private sector participated in the meeting.

Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that in order to facilitate business, one-stop services were being ensured for starting new businesses. Special attention would be given to skills development in the next financial year. More courses would be added to institutions under TEVTA as per market demand, he added.

He assured the stakeholders from the private sector that their suggestions would be made a part of the next development program.

On the occasion, Chairman Planning and Development Board Punjab Abdullah Sumbal said that the concept of economy without industry was impossible. He said the government was well aware of the difficulties facing the private sector. Public policies would be taken into account in the preparation of the annual development program, he added.

