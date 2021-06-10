Budget 2021-22 to be presented as per aspirations of public: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday promised that budget for the financial year 2021-22 would represent the aspirations of the public which would further accelerate the development projects and improve the living standard of common man.

"Development of deprived areas was also part of the priorities of the government", she said while speaking to a Private news channel.

She said the people would get relief in the budget which would be people-friendly and the government was making all-out effort to address the grievances of people.

She vowed to continue the journey of socio-economic and human development, and masses' prosperity in the country despite of all the hurdles being created by the political opponents to weaken the national economy.

She assured that the process of public service and development activities would continue in the next financial year vigorously which would leave positive impacts of five years' good governance on the life of the masses.

Gul said it was the duty of the government to provide health, education and justice to people and fulfill their basic requirements rather than plunder their wealth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during election campaign of PTI in 2018, promised the nation to focus on human capital in stated of development of roads.

After coming into power, the prime minister took special measures to provide maximum relief to the common man, she added.

"Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is a mega development launched by the PTI-led government to uplift marginalized and downtrodden segments of society,"she mentioned.