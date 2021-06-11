Budget 2021-22 will pass from national & provincial assemblies: Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday hailed the fiscal budget 2021-22 and appreciated the government's efforts to allocate special incentives for the low income segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday hailed the fiscal budget 2021-22 and appreciated the government's efforts to allocate special incentives for the low income segment of the society.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister expressed his hope that the government would get success to pass the budget from National and Provincial Assemblies as well.

"We expect hooliganism from opposition side but the national assembly and provincial assemblies will pass the budget," he said.

He said the government has earmarked hefty amount for all sectors including health, agriculture and other social sector in the budget 2021-22.

He said that the government has also allocated huge amount for the construction of ML-1, under this project, a number of youth would get jobs opportunities.