UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget 2021-22 Will Pass From National & Provincial Assemblies: Rasheed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

Budget 2021-22 will pass from national & provincial assemblies: Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday hailed the fiscal budget 2021-22 and appreciated the government's efforts to allocate special incentives for the low income segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday hailed the fiscal budget 2021-22 and appreciated the government's efforts to allocate special incentives for the low income segment of the society.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister expressed his hope that the government would get success to pass the budget from National and Provincial Assemblies as well.

"We expect hooliganism from opposition side but the national assembly and provincial assemblies will pass the budget," he said.

He said the government has earmarked hefty amount for all sectors including health, agriculture and other social sector in the budget 2021-22.

He said that the government has also allocated huge amount for the construction of ML-1, under this project, a number of youth would get jobs opportunities.

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget Agriculture All From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Budget shows solving people's problems govt priori ..

2 minutes ago

UN rights chief warns of imminent further bloodshe ..

2 minutes ago

Heat wave continue to grip Larkana

2 minutes ago

Top Chinese diplomat denounces US 'small circle' d ..

4 minutes ago

CM felicitates federal govt for presenting balance ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Welcomes G7 Leaders to Summit at Corn ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.