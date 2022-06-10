UrduPoint.com

Budget 2022-23 To Bring Back Economic Stability Of 2018: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Budget 2022-23 to bring back economic stability of 2018: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said the government had presented a progressive and inclusive budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 which would bring back the economic stability, inherited by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) regime in 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said the government had presented a progressive and inclusive budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 which would bring back the economic stability, inherited by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) regime in 2018.

Talking to the media persons at the Parliament House, she said it was historic moment for the country as the government presented a people-friendly and pro-poor budget despite the difficult conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Divulging details, she said historic relief measures were taken for the agriculture sector in the budget for the next financial years.

She said the agriculture was declared as zero-tax industry to boost the crops production. Likewise, income tax and sales tax on the agricultural inputs had been abolished, she added.

Zero custom duty had been announced on the import of agricultural equipment, she said, adding it was unprecedented in the country's history.

She said such measures would uplift the agriculture sector which was crucial to bring economic stability in the country.

Similarly, Marriyum said incentives were also announced for Information Technology sector to promote IT-based exports in the country.

Historic announcements had also been made in the field of food security to ensure supply of edibles, she said adding special measures had been proposed in the budget for the socio-economic development of youth.

She said despite the tough conditions of the IMF, income tax limit had been increased from Rs 600,000 to Rs 1.2 million per year for providing relief to the middle class.

"People earning up to Rs 12 lakh will not have to pay any tax," she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said historic announcements had also been made in the budget for the film industry which would enable the country's youth to promote their heritage and culture through film production and broadcasting.

"The move will not only promote Pakistan's culture and tourism but also restore Pakistan's positive image at global level" the minister said, adding for the first time, the film industry had been given a complete tax exemption.

Marriyum said that for the first time, medical insurance had been introduced for artists and incentives had been given to film producers.

During the past 35 years, cinemas had been completely shut down, while many popular cinemas were replaced by wedding halls and petrol pumps, and the means of promoting the country's culture had ended, the minister lamented.

Taking a dig at former prime minister Imran Khan,she said one incompetent person was today making a claim that his party had brought the growth rate to five percent.

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a10% increase in the pensions after taking oath and now in the budgetpensions had also been increased by 5 percent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Film And Movies Technology Exports Import Parliament Budget Agriculture Marriage Maryam Aurangzeb 2018 Media From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Government allocates Rs. 202 bln for highways, por ..

Government allocates Rs. 202 bln for highways, ports

5 seconds ago
 Govt presents balanced, pro-people budget

Govt presents balanced, pro-people budget

6 seconds ago
 First-ever medical insurance policy for artists an ..

First-ever medical insurance policy for artists announced in budget

8 seconds ago
 DC Quetta presents award of cash to tanker driver ..

DC Quetta presents award of cash to tanker driver Faisal Baloch

2 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 65 billion for HEC in budget 20 ..

Govt allocates Rs. 65 billion for HEC in budget 2022-23

2 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 38 bln to address environmental, ..

Govt allocates Rs 38 bln to address environmental, IT & food security needs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.